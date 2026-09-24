Smartphone Li-Ion Battery Market Report 2026-2031 Fast Charging, Premium Devices And Supply Chain Shifts Unlock New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is shifting to high-density silicon-anode, fast-charging pouch cells for AI and foldable phones, while supply-chain localization and greener, repairable designs create opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smartphone Li-Ion Battery Market Outlook 2026-2031: Trends, Supply Chain, and Key Players Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smartphone lithium-ion battery market is entering a period of steady value growth as device manufacturers prioritize higher energy density, faster charging and advanced battery architectures. Increasing adoption of on-device artificial intelligence, 5G connectivity, high-refresh-rate displays and professional-grade imaging systems is raising smartphone power requirements while manufacturers continue to pursue thinner and lighter designs.

Global smartphone shipments reached approximately 1.26 billion units in 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 1.9% and signaling greater stability across the downstream device market. Apple led shipments with 247.8 million units and a 19.7% market share, supported by the iPhone 17 series. Samsung followed with 241.2 million units and a 19.1% share, benefiting from demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and AI-enabled Galaxy A devices. Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO also remained influential in shaping smartphone battery procurement and Asian supply chain activity.

Market Outlook for 2026-2031

The global smartphone Li-ion battery market is estimated to reach between USD 9.8 billion and USD 11.5 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.5% to 5.5% through 2031.

Growth will be led primarily by higher battery value per device rather than a sharp increase in smartphone unit shipments. Premium cells, dual-cell fast-charging systems, high-voltage lithium cobalt oxide technologies and silicon-carbon anodes are expected to raise average battery pack prices. Smartphone manufacturers are also seeking greater capacity to support day-long operation in AI-enabled devices without increasing handset dimensions.

Regional Smartphone Battery Market Trends



Asia-Pacific: Forecast growth of 4.5% to 6.0%. The region leads global smartphone battery production and consumption, with China remaining the principal center for cell manufacturing and handset assembly. India and Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam and Thailand, are gaining importance as manufacturers diversify production. Taiwan remains integral to battery management systems, semiconductor supply and electronics design.

North America: Forecast growth of 2.5% to 3.5%. Demand is concentrated in premium Apple and Samsung devices requiring high-performance battery cells. Right-to-repair legislation and scrutiny of battery replaceability may influence future smartphone and battery module designs.

Europe: Forecast growth of 2.0% to 3.2%. Sustainability, recycling, carbon-footprint reporting and battery removability requirements under European regulation are encouraging suppliers to adopt more environmentally responsible manufacturing processes.

Middle East and Africa: Forecast growth of 3.8% to 5.5%. Expanding smartphone penetration is supporting demand for affordable devices with long battery life, benefiting suppliers serving Transsion, Xiaomi and Samsung's mid-range portfolio. South America: Forecast growth of 3.0% to 4.5%. Continued migration from feature phones to smartphones is generating stable battery demand, although economic volatility may affect premium handset sales.

Technology and Product Developments

Soft-pack pouch cells account for more than 90% of the smartphone battery market because of their spatial efficiency and compatibility with thin device designs. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting Z-stacking processes, which can improve internal space utilization and energy density by approximately 5% to 10%. Custom configurations, including L-shaped batteries, are also being used to accommodate larger camera modules and other internal components.

Foldable smartphones are increasing demand for dual-battery systems that use separate cells managed through sophisticated battery management systems. AI smartphones are creating additional requirements for peak power delivery and thermal performance, accelerating adoption of high-voltage lithium cobalt oxide cells and silicon-carbon anodes. Silicon-enhanced anodes may provide 10% to 20% more capacity, making them an important development for premium smartphones.

Prismatic batteries retain a limited role in rugged devices and lower-cost smartphones where durability and manufacturing economics take priority over ultra-thin construction. Across all formats, fast-charging capabilities of 100 watts, 120 watts and above are becoming an important competitive factor.

Supply Chain and Competitive Landscape

The smartphone lithium-ion battery supply chain includes cathode and anode materials, electrolytes, separators, precision manufacturing equipment, cell production, battery pack assembly and integration with smartphone platforms. Lithium cobalt oxide remains the dominant cathode material because of its volumetric energy density, while graphite anodes are progressively incorporating silicon to improve capacity and charging performance.

The market remains highly concentrated, with the three largest suppliers controlling approximately 55% and the five largest accounting for about 70%. Leading participants include Amperex Technology Limited, Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution, BYD and Zhuhai CosMX Battery. Other established suppliers include Tianjin Lishen Battery, Shenzhen BAK Power Battery, Murata Manufacturing, Panasonic Energy and Maxell.

Amperex Technology Limited maintains a leading position in polymer pouch cells and supplies Apple and major Chinese smartphone brands. Samsung SDI is prominent in compact stacked-cell technologies and supplies flagship Galaxy devices and other global manufacturers. LG Energy Solution remains an important provider of specialized battery designs, while BYD benefits from vertical integration and manufacturing scale. Zhuhai CosMX Battery continues to expand across smartphones, laptops and wearable electronics.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Major growth opportunities include commercialization of silicon-carbon anodes, expansion of ultra-fast-charging ecosystems and development of battery configurations for foldable and rollable devices. Suppliers that improve charging speed, energy density and cycle life while controlling thermal performance are expected to achieve stronger margins and deeper relationships with premium smartphone manufacturers.

Key challenges include volatility in lithium, cobalt and nickel prices, higher thermal risks associated with denser cells and limited shipment growth in mature smartphone markets. Geopolitical pressures and "China Plus One" sourcing strategies are also encouraging battery producers to establish manufacturing operations in India, Vietnam and other markets to reduce tariff exposure and supply chain concentration.

Despite smartphone market maturity, continued investment in AI devices, high-speed charging and advanced materials is expected to support sustained expansion of the smartphone lithium-ion battery market through 2031. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on battery safety, customized form factors, manufacturing yield, supply chain resilience and the ability to deliver more energy within increasingly constrained device designs.

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