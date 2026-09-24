Learning Tree Expands Its AI Adoption Framework To Turn Workforce Readiness Into Measurable Business Results

Learning Tree originally developed the framework with key customers in response to a market gap in enterprise AI training and transformation solutions. The evolved approach bridges AI investment and business impact by aligning practical AI enablement and enterprise transformation practices with strategic priorities, workforce capabilities, and measurable outcomes.

The framework supports organizations at every stage of AI adoption-from assessing workforce readiness and identifying priority use cases to scaling adoption across teams and functions. Its supporting infrastructure includes AI readiness assessments, modular training pathways, role-based learning, AI coaches, and practical enablement tools that organizations can deploy across the enterprise.

Learning Tree's approach is grounded in practical delivery and informed by work with more than 50 organizations and 25,000 people. This experience helps organizations accelerate AI adoption at scale while aligning skills development with measurable business outcomes. Technology investment alone does not change how work gets done. Sustainable, meaningful adoption requires employees who can apply AI to relevant use cases, leaders who can guide the transition, and performance measures that show whether new behaviors are producing meaningful results.

“The question leaders should be asking isn't whether they have an AI strategy. It's whether their workforce is ready to execute it,” said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree.“AI adoption is ultimately a workforce transformation challenge. Value is created when employees can effectively apply AI to improve how work gets done-and when leaders build the culture, governance, and momentum to scale that change. Learning Tree's AI Adoption Framework helps organizations move from AI ambition to measurable business impact.”

Results reported across recent Learning Tree AI programs include:



45% increase in AI confidence

AI tool usage increased from 48% to 100% among participating learners 10.8% productivity improvement, with participating learners reporting average time savings of more than four hours per week



Many organizations provide broad access to AI tools but struggle to convert that access into consistent business value. Employees may use available capacity without focusing on the highest-value work, while leaders lack visibility into whether AI use is improving performance. Learning Tree addresses this gap by connecting AI access to priority use cases, role-based capabilities, and measurable outcomes.

The AI Adoption Framework is organized around three phases: Align, Activate, and Demonstrate. In Align, organizations connect AI initiatives to business priorities, workforce needs, and high-value use cases. In Activate, they build adoption through targeted learning, practical application, and role-based enablement. In Demonstrate, they measure changes in workforce behavior, AI usage, and business outcomes.

Through three pathway types, Learning Tree helps organizations improve AI efficiency and performance, build workforce capabilities, and sustain enterprise transformation. The pathways are:

Productivity Gains & Quick Wins

Productivity Pathways help employees quickly realize value from generative AI tools by applying them to everyday work, improving efficiency, and streamlining workflows.



Role-Based Skills & Workforce Readiness

Workforce Capability Pathways provide role-based AI development for business professionals, technical teams, managers, and executives so each group can apply AI responsibly and effectively within its work.



Enterprise Transformation & Sustainable Innovation

Organizational Transformation Pathways equip leaders and change agents to establish an AI-ready culture, align workforce and governance priorities, scale successful use cases, and sustain enterprise-wide change.



The AI Adoption Framework helps organizations determine whether AI initiatives are changing behavior, improving performance, and delivering value. Learning Tree evaluates learner confidence, AI usage, workplace behaviors, and perceived business impact, then translates the findings into executive-ready reporting that informs decisions and future investment.

Upcoming Webinar: Turning AI Investment into Impact

Join Learning Tree experts on September 29 for“Turning AI Investment into Impact,” a practical discussion on strengthening workforce readiness, accelerating adoption, and connecting AI initiatives to measurable business outcomes. Register for the webinar.

For information about the AI Adoption Framework and Learning Tree's AI workforce solutions.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a global provider of workforce development and technology training solutions. For more than 50 years, Learning Tree has helped organizations and professionals build critical skills for a rapidly changing business and technology landscape. Its instructor-led and hybrid learning programs help individuals and organizations accelerate transformation, improve performance, and achieve lasting results. Visit to learn more.

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