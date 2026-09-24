Kingsrock Advisors Announces Further Strengthening In Europe And The Americas, Including The Addition Of Senior M&A Banker, Chris Brooks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - This Accelerates the Buildout of KingsRock's Business in Europe and the Americas

NEW YORK and LONDON and STOCKHOLM and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC, an independent global advisory firm, announced today the acceleration and continuation of its European growth. This follows a detailed assessment of the scope and scale of the opportunity that the market represents for KingsRock and its clients. Building on a strong existing business in Europe and the UK, KingsRock is therefore committed to accelerate its European growth. This will be through organic expansion, carefully selected senior hires and, where relevant, strategic partnerships.

We are pleased to announce the addition of Chris Brooks to the KingsRock business. He has joined as a senior member of our London team, as Managing Director, EMEA M&A; although he will be London based, he will have a pan-European role. In addition to his client-facing responsibilities, Chris will help shape and execute our M&A and broader Investment Banking strategy as we grow this element of our business in response to the clear client opportunity that we have identified. Chris brings 35 years of international investment banking experience, executing strategic M&A, ECM and financing transactions for corporate, financial sponsor and infrastructure investors, and having advised on over $150bn of transactions. Chris's career includes senior roles at Rothschild & Co, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets, having qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

In addition, we are pleased to announce the absorption of The Fulford Group, a healthcare and life sciences specialist advisory boutique, into the KingsRock franchise to augment our European advisory footprint and our growth. We have previously announced the addition of the founder, Wilder Fulford, to the KingsRock team. Through this latest move, we will also be joined by Jeff Klein as a Managing Director.

Additionally in Europe, we strengthen through the following hires:

Philippe Emin, Managing Director, Strategic Advisory, based in Paris

Mark Hughes, Advisor, Private Capital Markets, based in London

Vlad Kirichenko, Managing Director, M&A and Special Situations, based in Paris

Jeff Klein, Managing Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences, based in London.

KingsRock also continues to build out its US and Americas business with the following hires:

Marcelo Berenstein, Managing Director, Latin America focus, based New York.

Brian Jalazo, Managing Director, Structure Finance, New York

George Sarcevich, Managing Director, Ann Arbor and Belgrade

About KingsRock:

KingsRock Advisors, LLC, headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRockSecurities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of KingsRockAdvisors LLC.

Founded in 2020, KingsRock comprises a team of over 50 full time professionals who advise on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.

KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 125 independent Senior Advisors across 50 countries, who bring deep industry knowledge and decades of deal making experience.

Disclaimer:

Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and a member of SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC. . 900 Third Avenue, 18th Floor. New York, NY 10022.

KingsRock also does business in relevant jurisdictions through KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd (FRN 1006329), a private limited company registered in England and Wales with registration number 15240371 and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, incorporated in Sweden (EU), with registered office at Grev Turegatan 14, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden, and a tied agent of Svensk Värdepappersservice Stockholm AB, a Swedish investment firm authorized and regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Advisors, LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax, or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.

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