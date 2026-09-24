Australia Loyalty Market Outlook Q2 2026-2030: Embedded Programs, Omnichannel Engagement And Platform Innovation Drive New Spend Opportunities Across Key Sectors

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia Loyalty Market Forecast to Reach US$1.84 Billion in 2026 as Retail, Airline and Payment Rewards Expand

Australia's loyalty market is expected to grow by 13.7% annually to reach US$1.84 billion in 2026, supported by increased investment in grocery rewards, paid retail memberships, airline loyalty partnerships and payment-linked benefits.

The market recorded a compound annual growth rate of 15.4% between 2021 and 2025. Growth is forecast to continue at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2026 to 2030, increasing the market's value from US$1.62 billion in 2025 to approximately US$2.87 billion by the end of 2030.

Grocery Loyalty Programs Prioritise App Engagement and Immediate Savings

Australia's grocery loyalty market is moving beyond passive points collection toward app-led engagement, targeted offers and immediate household savings. Woolworths reported 10.4 million active Everyday Rewards members in FY2025, including two million weekly active app users. Engagement was supported by campaigns such as "Boost your Budget" and "Big Night In."

Coles also reported stronger Flybuys participation in the first half of FY2026, supported by promotional campaigns including "Shop. Scan. WIN!" and European Glassware. Grocery retailers are increasingly using loyalty programs to strengthen first-party customer relationships across stores, e-commerce platforms, mobile apps and retail media networks.

Competition will increasingly focus on offer activation, app usage, checkout participation and measurable savings. Regulatory scrutiny of customer information collection and use will also shape future program development.

Paid Retail Memberships Build Cross-Brand Ecosystems

Paid loyalty memberships are expanding beyond delivery benefits to connect consumers across multiple retail brands. Wesfarmers' OnePass combines eligible delivery, extended returns, click-and-collect benefits and accelerated rewards across businesses including Kmart, Target, Bunnings Warehouse, Officeworks, InstantScripts and Priceline.

These membership models are designed to increase purchase frequency, reduce customer switching and provide a consolidated view of cross-category shopping activity. Continued growth will depend on transparent value, straightforward renewals and clear cancellation processes, particularly as the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission increases its focus on subscription practices and dark patterns.

Airline Loyalty Expands into Everyday Spending

Airline loyalty competition is shifting toward non-flight earning, retail redemption and greater status flexibility. In February 2026, Qantas announced that Frequent Flyer members would be able to roll over unused Status Credits and earn Status Credits through eligible everyday spending.

Retail partnerships are also widening access to airline rewards. David Jones allows eligible customers to earn either David Jones Rewards Points or Qantas Points, while Velocity Frequent Flyer and Myer expanded their partnership in September 2025 to support in-store Velocity Points redemption.

Airline rewards are expected to become more closely integrated with department stores, grocery retailers, payment cards, fuel, health services and other everyday categories. As earning and redemption options increase, clear communication of reward value will become essential.

Bank and Card Rewards Respond to Regulatory Change

Australian banks and card issuers are repositioning rewards around frequently used retail categories. ANZ announced an Everyday Rewards partnership in October 2025, enabling eligible ANZ Rewards cardholders to convert points into Everyday Rewards points. American Express introduced a similar conversion partnership in November 2025.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's March 2026 card-payment reforms are placing pressure on traditional interchange-funded reward economics. This could accelerate the adoption of merchant-funded cashback, partner offers, app-based recognition and lower-cost redemption options. Large loyalty ecosystems spanning grocery, fuel, travel and retail are well positioned because they provide frequent opportunities to earn and redeem rewards.

Competitive Landscape

Australia's loyalty program market remains highly competitive and retailer-led, with Everyday Rewards and Flybuys anchoring mass-market participation. Coles reported that Flybuys reached 10 million members in the first half of FY2026, while subscription programs and airline ecosystems are increasing competitive pressure.

Key participants include Everyday Rewards, Flybuys, OnePass, Qantas Frequent Flyer, Velocity Frequent Flyer, David Jones Rewards, Myer One, ANZ Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and CommBank Yello. Competition over the next two to four years is expected to centre on mobile engagement, cross-brand partnerships, non-flight earnings, paid membership value and responsible customer information practices.

Australia Loyalty Market Report Coverage

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the Australia loyalty market, covering more than 100 key performance indicators. It examines loyalty spend, market penetration, accumulated and redeemed value, breakage rates, enrolment channels, consumer behaviour and adoption across in-store, online and mobile channels.

Market segmentation includes:



Point-based, tiered, cashback, subscription, coalition, paid, referral, community, gaming and mission-driven loyalty programs

Retail, financial services, healthcare and wellness, food delivery, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, media and entertainment

Seller-driven, payment-linked, embedded and non-embedded loyalty models

Free, premium and hybrid membership structures

Card-based and digital access across B2C and B2B consumers

AI-enabled and blockchain-enabled loyalty programs

Cloud and on-premise loyalty platforms, including in-house and third-party solutions Consumer analysis by age, income and gender

The research also evaluates Australia's retail, e-commerce and point-of-sale market context through 2030. Platform coverage includes analytics, artificial intelligence, loyalty management software, services, vendor models and custom-built versus off-the-shelf solutions.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report enables retailers, financial institutions, airlines, technology providers, investors and strategy teams to quantify the Australia loyalty market, compare program structures and identify growth opportunities. Historical data and forecasts through 2030 support market modelling, competitive benchmarking, investment assessment and executive decision-making.

Its detailed channel, sector and platform analysis helps organisations evaluate where loyalty engagement is strongest, which program models are gaining adoption and how regulatory and economic changes may affect reward funding. The research methodology follows industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to provide an objective view of emerging business and investment opportunities across Australia's loyalty ecosystem.

Key Attributes

