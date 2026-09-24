CAAC Opens Regulated Pathway For Overseas Used Aircraft Parts To Chinese Airlines And Mros

New CAAC framework requires dismantled aircraft parts to meet enhanced traceability; AFRA-CAAC registry by Block Aero is named as the current compliant platform

- Todd Siena, CEO of Block AeroBEIJING, CHINA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New CAAC framework requires qualifying dismantled aircraft and engine parts to meet enhanced traceability and registration standards; AFRA -CAAC Registry is named as the current compliant overseas registration platform. The AFRA-CAAC Registry operates on Block Aero 's Aviation Blockchain Network. Applicable procedural, system and transition requirements must be completed by December 31, 2026.The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has established a regulated pathway for qualifying used serviceable material (USM) recovered from aircraft and engines dismantled outside China to be supplied for use on China-registered aircraft.The framework is anchored by Advisory Circular AC-145-FS-017 R1,“Aircraft Disassembly,” issued September 7, and Management Document MD-MAT-FS-009,“Procurement and Repair Management of Used Aircraft Parts and Materials,” issued September 10. Together, they establish requirements governing overseas disassembly organizations, used-parts procurement, traceability, supplier controls and digital registration.For the global USM industry, this creates a defined regulatory route for qualifying material recovered through overseas aircraft and engine disassembly to reach Chinese airline and MRO buyers.CAAC's Aircraft Disassembly Circular requires qualifying dismantled material to be entered into an approved registration system and made available for industry verification before sale. It identifies afra/caac - the AFRA-CAAC Registry - as the current compliant overseas registration platform.The AFRA-CAAC Registry operates through Block Aero's infrastructure on its Aviation Blockchain Network, providing the digital environment through which records, images, documentation and provenance data can be captured, controlled and verified.Two Regulations, One Traceability FrameworkAC-145-FS-017 R1 is reinforced by MD-MAT-FS-009, which establishes broader requirements for procurement, evaluation, repair and management of used aircraft material.The Management Document applies to CCAR-121 and CCAR-135 operators and organizations supplying maintenance services and aircraft parts to them. For foreign aircraft disassembly, the organization must comply with AC-145-FS-017; material must be registered on a compliant platform; its history must be clear and compliant; and its legitimacy and airworthiness must be verifiable through a public information platform. The MD also encourages digital systems supporting end-to-end tracking across the part lifecycle.The framework builds on the September 18, 2023 MOU between CAAC's Flight Standards Department and AFRA. In March 2024, AFRA selected Block Aero to provide the registry technology infrastructure.Verification Before SaleUnder AC-145-FS-017 R1, qualifying disassembly organizations must maintain controlled registration systems with detailed information on source aircraft and recovered parts. Once teardown of return-to-service material is completed, the information is frozen against arbitrary alteration and transmitted to a compliant public platform so its history can be queried before sale.With the framework now in force:-Chinese airlines and MROs have a defined route for sourcing qualifying USM from approved overseas disassembly activities.-Overseas disassembly organizations can apply with applicable FAA or EASA maintenance approvals or qualifying AFRA accreditation; no letter of intent from a Chinese customer is required.-Provenance can be supported through digital records, photographs, dismantle tags and trace documentation.-Buyers and authorized stakeholders can verify registry information through the AFRA-CAAC public portal before completing transactions.Registration establishes provenance but does not replace airworthiness release requirements. Except for specified direct-return circumstances, dismantled parts must still be maintained by an appropriately approved organization and receive the required AAC-038 Approved Release Certificate before returning to service.A Streamlined Path for Overseas Disassembly OrganizationsOverseas applicants may qualify through applicable FAA or EASA maintenance approvals or AFRA accreditation meeting applicable Best Management Practice standards. CAAC implementation briefings have also indicated that audit scheduling may be coordinated with existing regional audit activity where practicable.December 31, 2026 Transition DeadlineThe framework is already in effect, with a transition period for applicable organizations. Under AC-145-FS-017 R1, previously approved aircraft-disassembly maintenance organizations must meet the Circular's new requirements by December 31, 2026, except for the specified maintenance-experience requirement. MD-MAT-FS-009 also requires procedural revisions and system-development work to be completed by December 31, 2026.What Leaders Are Saying“China is the second-largest aviation market on earth and, until now, one of the most difficult markets for overseas USM suppliers to navigate,” said Todd Siena, CEO of Block Aero Technologies.“The door is now open, but it opens onto a checkpoint. The CAAC framework makes provenance something that must be demonstrated, not simply promised. For overseas dismantled parts, the Circular identifies the AFRA-CAAC Registry as the current compliant overseas registration platform, and that platform operates on Block Aero's Aviation Blockchain Network.”At an airline buyer-focused regulatory briefing in Beijing on September 18, 2026, Brent Webb, President of AFRA, said:“AFRA has long championed trusted information infrastructure for the global aftermarket. Working with the CAAC, ASA and Block Aero, we've created a new standard for quality and traceability that strengthens safety, sustainability and market integrity across borders.”Looking AheadChina's commercial aviation fleet continues to expand as airlines contend with parts shortages, longer repair turnarounds, rising maintenance costs and increased scrutiny of aircraft-parts documentation. The CAAC framework creates a connected traceability model with significance beyond China: one part, one trusted provenance chain, and one verifiable record capable of moving with the asset throughout its lifecycle.About Block Aero TechnologiesBlock Aero Technologies is a provider of blockchain-enabled and agentic solutions for the aerospace industry. Its platform enables organizations to manage aviation data, assets, operational processes and collaborative workflows across the aviation supply chain, helping reduce administrative friction, improve traceability and create new opportunities for digital commerce.Learn more at block.About the Aircraft Fleet Recycling AssociationAFRA is a global aviation industry association dedicated to advancing aviation safety, sustainability and environmentally responsible practices in aircraft end-of-service management. Its Best Management Practices and independent accreditation programmes establish recognized standards for aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling. AFRA brings together manufacturers, dismantlers, recyclers, lessors, airlines and aviation stakeholders from across the world, united by a shared objective: ensuring aircraft disassembly, reuse and recycling are conducted responsibly, consistently and to recognized industry standards.Learn more at afraassociation.About the Civil Aviation Administration of ChinaCAAC is China's national civil aviation authority responsible for civil aviation safety oversight and regulation.Learn more at gov.

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CAAC Opens Regulated Pathway for Overseas Used Aircraft Parts to Chinese Airlines and MROs News Provided By Public Relations, Block Aero Technologies September 24, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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