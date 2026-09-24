enQase to Showcase Crypto-Agility Platform at Money20/20 USA 2026

Company will demonstrate how financial institutions can discover, manage and update cryptography across existing infrastructure

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- enQase today announced that it will showcase its software-defined crypto-agility platform at Money20/20 USA, taking place October 18–21, 2026, in Las Vegas. Attendees can meet the enQase team in the Startup Hub at Pod SU7.

enQase will also participate in the event's Growth Stage Startup Pitch Competition, where the company will present its approach to helping financial institutions manage cryptographic security across applications, networks, data and third-party environments.

Cryptography protects financial transactions, customer information, digital assets, applications, and communications. In many organizations, however, cryptographic assets are distributed across complex infrastructure and can be difficult to identify, assess, or update.

This lack of visibility can make it harder for financial institutions to respond when encryption standards, regulatory requirements, and security threats change. It can also increase the time, cost, and operational risk involved in replacing outdated or vulnerable cryptography.

“Financial institutions have spent decades building security around the assumption that encryption would remain relatively static,” said Raj Patil, CEO of enQase.“That assumption no longer holds. Organizations need to know where cryptography is deployed, understand what it protects and be able to update it as requirements change.”

The enQase platform gives organizations centralized visibility and control over cryptography across their existing technology environments. Its software-defined architecture helps security and technology teams discover cryptographic assets, assess their use, and manage changes without repeatedly replacing the underlying infrastructure.

This capability supports crypto-agility: an organization's ability to replace or update cryptographic algorithms, protocols, keys, and certificates without disrupting business operations.

For banks, payment providers, and other financial services organizations, crypto-agility provides a practical foundation for managing ongoing cryptographic change. It can help organizations prepare for new encryption standards, address emerging vulnerabilities, and plan the transition to quantum-safe cryptography.

“Crypto-agility is not a one-time migration project,” Patil said.“It is an operating capability that allows organizations to manage cryptographic change continuously, without rebuilding their infrastructure each time standards or threats evolve.”

Money20/20 USA attendees can visit enQase at Startup Hub Pod SU7 to learn how the platform supports cryptographic discovery, centralized management and long-term migration planning.

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About enQase

enQase helps organizations discover, secure and manage the cryptography by protecting their data, transactions and digital assets. Its software-defined platform provides visibility and control across cryptographic environments while helping organizations adapt as technologies, standards and security requirements change.

For more information, visit .



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enQase to Showcase Crypto-Agility Platform at Money20/20 USA 2026 News Provided By enQase September 24, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Military Industry



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