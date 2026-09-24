Rajasthan HC Stays Khatu Shyam Ji Municipality Chairman Election

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court has stayed the re-polling process scheduled for September 25 for the election of the Chairman of Khatu Shyam Ji Municipality in Sikar district.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand passed the order while hearing a petition challenging the decision to hold a fresh election. The petition was filed by Vinita Punia, an elected councillor from Ward No. 11 and a candidate for the Chairman's post.

According to the petitioner's counsel, Senior Advocate Major R.P. Singh, elections for all 20 wards of Khatu Shyam Ji Municipality were held on September 9, with results declared on September 14. The election for the Chairman's post was subsequently scheduled for September 21. Two candidates, including Vinita Punia, contested. Voting was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by counting.

The petition stated that 19 of the 20 elected councillors had cast their votes within the stipulated period. The only councillor who did not reach the polling venue was Lakshmi Devi from Ward No. 10. Despite her absence, the Returning Officer allegedly extended voting time around five times.

The process continued until approximately 11:30 p.m. After the voting was halted, the ballot box was sealed and kept in a strong room, and the election was adjourned. Reports at the time said the State Election Commission subsequently postponed the process after Lakshmi Devi failed to appear for voting.

The petitioner argued that since 19 councillors had already exercised their franchise, the votes already cast should be counted and the result declared. The petition contended that instead of starting the election process afresh, the authorities should complete the counting of votes already polled. It further argued that stopping the process after 19 councillors had voted and subsequently ordering a fresh election was not in accordance with the applicable rules.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Election Commission rescheduled the Khatu Shyam Ji Municipality Chairman election for September 25 after police traced Lakshmi Devi. The Vice-Chairman election is scheduled for September 26.

The High Court proceedings will determine how it handles the petition challenging the election process.