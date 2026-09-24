Rajasthan: 4 Dead, 11 Injured In Rajsamand Road Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 24 (IANS) Four people were killed and 11 others injured in a serious road accident on Thursday in the Railmagra area of Rajsamand district after a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims and labourers lost control and overturned.

According to preliminary reports, the tractor-trolley was travelling along the main road in Railmagra when the driver reportedly lost control near a bend.

The vehicle overturned on the roadside, trapping several people underneath.

Following the accident, nearby villagers rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts.

Personnel from Railmagra police station and emergency ambulance services also arrived to assist. Rescuers worked to free those trapped beneath the overturned trolley.

Four people died at the scene, while the 11 injured were taken to a nearby health centre for treatment. After receiving first aid, those with serious injuries were referred to Rajsamand District Hospital. Medical services were mobilised after the injured arrived, with a team of doctors beginning treatment.

Administrative officials also visited the hospital to assess the situation and directed medical staff to ensure prompt care.

Police took custody of the bodies of the deceased and moved them to the mortuary. Post-mortem examinations are being conducted in the presence of family members.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, though preliminary information indicates the tractor-trolley went out of control and overturned near a bend.