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Blackberry Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - BlackBerry Limited: Reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2026 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated). Total company revenue of $163.3 million increased 26% year-over-year. Total company adjusted EBITDA increased by $21.1 million year-over-year to $47.0 million, 81%; GAAP operating income improved by $22.1 million year-over-year to $33.6 million, or 192%. BlackBerry Limited shares T are trading up $0.08 at $11.92.
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