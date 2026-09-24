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Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.: Announced that an abstract evaluating survival outcomes with bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55) in unresectable, IDH-wildtype recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) has been selected for an oral presentation at the 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO 2026), taking place November 12-15, in Philadelphia. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.40.
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