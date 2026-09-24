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Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Provides an update on ongoing diamond drilling at the Company's 100%-owned Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. Further to the Company's September 15, 2026, drilling update, GoldHaven reports that GOH26-04 has now been completed following an extension of the hole beyond its originally planned termination depth. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.23.
Full Press Release: GoldHaven Resources Corp
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