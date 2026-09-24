Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Goldhaven Resources Corp

Goldhaven Resources Corp


2026-09-24 10:13:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Provides an update on ongoing diamond drilling at the Company's 100%-owned Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. Further to the Company's September 15, 2026, drilling update, GoldHaven reports that GOH26-04 has now been completed following an extension of the hole beyond its originally planned termination depth. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.23.

Full Press Release: GoldHaven Resources Corp

MENAFN24092026000212011056ID1111710979



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search