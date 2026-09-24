Putin's Envoy Kirill Dmitriev Travels To US For Talks With Trump Representatives

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, has traveled to the United States for talks with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and other White House representatives.

Two sources familiar with preparations for the talks told Reuters that Dmitriev's consultations with representatives of the US president will take place in New York during the UN General Assembly.

According to the sources, the talks will follow a September meeting at the Kremlin between Putin, Witkoff and Kushner.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday, following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that both Moscow and Kyiv had expressed interest in the idea of a limited ceasefire covering grain and energy infrastructure.

Rubio also said he hoped Putin would accept an invitation to attend the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place in the United States in December.