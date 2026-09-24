Russia Commits 977 Crimes Against Journalists And Media During Full-Scale War - IMI

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Institute of Mass Information (IMI) stated this on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"Behind this number is not simply statistics. It represents 137 media workers who were killed. Fifteen of them were killed by Russia while carrying out their professional duties. It includes newsrooms hit by missiles and drones. It includes journalists held in Russian captivity, sentences handed down by occupation courts, hacked websites, threats and years of pressure," the IMI said.

Russian strikes damage Nova Poshta sorting depot in Kyiv

Over the past month alone, Russian attacks damaged the newsroom of the Visti newspaper in Sloviansk, the offices of the We Are Ukraine and We Are Ukraine+ television channels in Kyiv, Suspilne's bureau in Kryvyi Rih, and the office of Obrii Iziumshchyny.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 109 cases of damage to media outlets, 118 cybercrimes and 38 cases of legal pressure by Russia have been recorded.

The IMI emphasized that it documents every such crime because "behind every figure there must remain a name, a story and evidence."

As previously reported, a STB television crew and military personnel in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under attack by Russian FPV drones.

Photo: IMI