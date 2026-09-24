Russian Attack Damages Hospital In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Odesa City Council reported this on Telegram and published photos showing the aftermath of the strike, Ukrinform reports.

"Until Monday, September 28, the offices of the Consultative and Diagnostic Center at City Hospital No. 1, as well as the family clinic, women's health clinic and other medical departments located there, will not operate," the statement said.

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According to the city council, the blast wave damaged approximately 200 square meters of glazing, as well as interior doors and windows. An assessment of the damage is currently underway to determine whether the building can continue to be used.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of September 24, Russian forces launched a massive combined attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa region, injuring two people.