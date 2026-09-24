Saudi Air Defenses Intercept 6 Houthi Ballistic Missiles
Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) - Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed 6 ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the cities of Taif and Yanbu, according to Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Spokesperson Turki Malki on Thursday.
In press remarks, Malki confirmed defense systems thwarted the attack, warning that the coalition will "firmly counter" any Houthi escalation and ongoing violations.
Earlier, the Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense announced the threat had ended for the cities and provinces of Yanbu, Jeddah, Tabuk, Mecca, and Taif.
//Petra// HA
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