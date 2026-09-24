Boomer Benefits Unveils New Downloadable Medigap Underwriting Guide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Comprehensive Resource for Navigating Medigap Plans Now Available Online

Fort Worth, TEXAS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomer Benefits, a nationwide leader in the insurance industry, is proud to announce the release of its new downloadable Medigap Underwriting Guide. This comprehensive guide is designed to assist individuals in understanding the complexities of Medigap plans and is now available for download in PDF format on the Boomer Benefits website.







We Speak Medicare

Specializing in Medigap and Advantage Plans for national carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, HealthSpring, and Mutual of Omaha, Boomer Benefits has established itself as a trusted resource for Medicare-related insurance solutions. Licensed in 49 states, the company is committed to providing exceptional service and support to its clients.

The Medigap Underwriting Guide is an indispensable tool for anyone seeking to navigate the often-confusing landscape of Medicare Supplement Insurance. It offers detailed insights into the underwriting process, helping consumers make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage.

"We understand that choosing the right Medigap plan can be overwhelming," said Kelsey Mundfrom, spokesperson for Boomer Benefits. "Our brand-new guide strips away the confusion by showing beneficiaries exactly how insurers evaluate their applications, and delivers proven strategies to help them make the best choice for their healthcare needs.”

Boomer Benefits' Client Service Team, renowned for its dedication to assisting clients with Medicare issues free of charge, is available to support these guide users. This team of experts is ready to answer questions and provide guidance, ensuring that clients have the information they need to make confident decisions.

The guide can be accessed and downloaded by visiting Boomer Benefits ' website. By offering this resource, Boomer Benefits continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering consumers with the knowledge they need to navigate their Medicare options effectively.

As an award-winning agency, Boomer Benefits remains at the forefront of the insurance industry, continually seeking innovative ways to serve its clients. The release of the Medigap Underwriting Guide is yet another example of the company's dedication to excellence and client satisfaction.

Press Inquiries

Kelsey Mundfrom

info [at] boomerbenefits.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: