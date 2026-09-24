Omatic And Kindsight Announce New Integration, Giving Advancement And Fundraising Teams A Trusted Foundation Of Clean, Connected Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new integration from Omatic eliminates manual data entry and reconciliation, helping nonprofit fundraising teams access data they can trust

Mt. Pleasant, SC, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omatic, the leading integration and data management platform purpose-built for social impact organizations, today announced a new integration between Omatic Cloud and Kindsight 's Ascend, the industry's leading enterprise fundraising CRM built on Salesforce. The Omatic Cloud integration connects Ascend to the rest of an organization's technology ecosystem, giving fundraising and finance teams a foundation of trustworthy data they can use to make strategic decisions.

Fixing the Problem of Good Systems Struggling with Disconnected Data

The Ascend Fundraising CRM helps teams access constituent data, accelerate gift processing, and leverage purpose-built AI within everyday workflows, so they can modernize fundraising operations and grow giving without the need for extensive customization. But in some cases, the data starts out scattered among different sources: email marketing platforms, online giving forms, event registration pages, volunteer management systems, and finance tools, which each store data in distinct formats. Omatic Cloud makes it possible to connect these systems by mapping and transforming data according to the needs of an organization.

Without a clean connection between those systems and Ascend, teams are left to do the work of centralizing data by hand: exporting spreadsheets, reformatting fields, and manually keying gifts. Staff can spend weeks importing files, correcting formatting errors, and merging duplicate donor records, which delays results and reporting on the success of the day.

"Fundraising teams shouldn't have to choose between moving fast and trusting their data," said Omatic CEO Brian Alster. "Every gift that comes in through an outside platform carries details that matter. But often, those details drop off by the time a gift reaches a CRM. This integration means Ascend users get the full picture of supporters automatically. We built Omatic Cloud to give nonprofits trust in their data, and this partnership with Kindsight brings that same confidence to some of the most complex, fast-moving fundraising campaigns today."

"Organizations choose the Ascend Fundraising CRM because they want one system they can rely on for every donor relationship. This integration extends that reliability outward," says Hemant Kashyap, CPO at Kindsight. "Partnering with Omatic means that the moment a gift or pledge comes in from another platform, it arrives in Ascend complete and ready to act on, instead of sitting in a spreadsheet waiting to be cleaned up. That's time our clients get back for the work that truly grows their mission."

Making Kindsight's Ascend CRM the Single Source of Truth with Trustworthy Data

Omatic Cloud unifies data across a nonprofit's entire technology ecosystem, giving every team a single source of truth to help set fundraising priorities and strategies with confidence. With this integration, gift, pledge, and donor data from outside platforms is transferred to the Ascend CRM in the exact shape nonprofit teams need, quickly and accurately.

What Becomes Possible with Integrated Systems

Together, Kindsight's Ascend CRM and Omatic Cloud enable advancement and fundraising teams to:



Bring gifts from any platform into the Ascend CRM ready to process, without manual cleanup

Keep fundraising and finance teams working from the same numbers

Preserve designations, appeals, and tribute details that often get lost

Run high-volume campaigns like Giving Days smoothly, without gift processing lags Spend more time on donor relationships and less time on data entry

This addition of the Ascend Fundraising CRM to Omatic Cloud's library of integrations demonstrates Omatic's commitment to helping social good organizations get more from their data and investment in technology.

About Omatic Software

Omatic is the leading integration and data management platform purpose-built for nonprofits. For more than 20 years, Omatic has helped thousands of organizations unify their systems and trust their data, giving every team the confidence to focus on what matters most: their mission. Learn more at omaticsoftware.com.



About Kindsight

Kindsight builds technology that helps fundraisers make a difference. Founded on over three decades of innovation, and trusted by over 4,500 organizations worldwide, Kindsight is the market leader in advancement and fundraising software, supporting the education, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors to achieve their goals through smarter, more connected fundraising. Natively built upon the Salesforce architecture, Kindsight's Fundraising Platform is anchored in the strength and flexibility of the Ascend CRM, powered by the trusted insights of iWave data, and unified by seamless workflows and connected data.

Kindsight helps organizations discover the right donors, inspire personal connections at scale, and grow giving year after year. With industry-leading prospect research solutions, award-winning fundraising CRMs, a dynamic constituent portal, and an AI assistant built for modern fundraising, Kindsight's product suite is truly changing the game for donor fundraising. Connect your story to donors who care about your cause-at any scale, in real time-that's the power of Kindsight. Learn more at kindsight.io.

Press Inquiries

Mary Garcia

mary.garcia [at] omaticsoftware.com



75 Port City Landing, Suite 310 Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464