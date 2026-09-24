Australia Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market Poised For Growth Through 2034, Fueled By Minimally Invasive Care And Expanding Clinical Applications Across Key States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market Product, Application, End User, States and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

Australia's radiofrequency ablation device market is projected to grow from US$91.63 million in 2025 to US$191.74 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.55% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, cardiac arrhythmias, cancer, chronic pain and musculoskeletal disorders, alongside growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Radiofrequency ablation devices are widely used across cardiology, oncology, pain management, gynecology, orthopaedics and vascular care. Australian hospitals and specialist clinics continue to adopt catheter-based and image-guided ablation systems that can improve procedural precision, reduce postoperative complications and support shorter hospital stays. Investments in electrophysiology laboratories, interventional radiology suites, digital operating rooms and advanced diagnostic imaging are expected to strengthen adoption further.

Cardiovascular Disease and Electrophysiology Procedures Drive Demand

Cardiology represents one of the largest application segments in the Australia radiofrequency ablation device market. Approximately 1.3 million Australians live with cardiovascular disease, while atrial fibrillation affects an estimated 500,000 people. Demand is increasing for catheter ablation procedures used to treat atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, supraventricular tachycardia and selected ventricular arrhythmias.

Australia's 2022-2024 health data also indicate that the prevalence of self-reported heart, stroke and vascular disease rises sharply with age. Prevalence reaches approximately 14% among people aged 65-74 and 25.5% among those aged 75 and older. Men generally report higher prevalence than women, with the difference becoming more pronounced after age 55. These demographic trends are expected to increase procedural demand as Australia's population ages.

Hospitals are expanding electrophysiology capacity and adopting three-dimensional cardiac mapping, irrigated ablation catheters, contact-force sensing and real-time temperature monitoring. Greater physician expertise, rising referral rates and improved clinical outcomes are also supporting the use of advanced cardiac radiofrequency ablation systems.

Oncology and Chronic Pain Applications Support Market Expansion

Australia records approximately 165,000 new cancer diagnoses annually, creating demand for image-guided tumour ablation. Radiofrequency ablation is used in selected liver, kidney, lung and bone tumours, particularly when conventional surgical resection is unsuitable. Integration with ultrasound and computed tomography enables accurate probe placement and supports multidisciplinary cancer care.

Chronic pain affects nearly one in five Australian adults. Specialist pain clinics increasingly use radiofrequency technologies for spinal disorders, osteoarthritis and nerve-related pain. Growing preference for outpatient treatment, faster recovery and reduced hospitalisation is encouraging adoption across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and day procedure facilities.

Healthcare Investment Strengthens Australia's Ablation Infrastructure

Australia spends approximately 10% of its gross domestic product on healthcare, supporting hospital modernisation and investment in advanced medical technology. Public and private providers are upgrading radiofrequency generators, ablation consoles, mapping platforms, cooling systems and image-guided navigation equipment. These investments are particularly important as approximately 17% of Australia's population is aged 65 or older.

Hospitals remain the leading end-user segment because they provide the imaging infrastructure, specialist teams, anaesthesia support and postoperative care required for complex procedures. Australia has more than 1,300 public and private hospitals, while over 600 licensed day hospitals and procedure centres are supporting the gradual migration of suitable treatments to outpatient settings.

Recent industry activity includes the Australian introduction or expanded availability of advanced platforms and catheters from Medtronic, Abbott, Biosense Webster, Stryker, Avanos Medical and other medical technology companies. Product development is concentrating on enhanced navigation, contact-force sensing, temperature control, integrated mapping and image-guided treatment workflows.

Market Challenges and Competitive Pressures

High equipment and procedural costs remain a significant barrier. Radiofrequency ablation requires sophisticated capital equipment, disposable catheters or probes, advanced imaging and highly trained clinicians. Access is also uneven, particularly in rural and remote communities where specialist electrophysiology, interventional oncology and pain management services may be limited. Travel requirements, workforce shortages and longer waiting periods can delay treatment outside major metropolitan areas.

Competition from cryoablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound and pulsed field ablation may also affect market growth. Manufacturers will need to continue investing in clinical evidence, software integration, imaging compatibility and product innovation to demonstrate procedural, safety and economic value.

Regional Market Outlook

New South Wales and Victoria are expected to remain leading regional markets due to their large populations, tertiary hospital networks, cancer centres and cardiovascular institutes. Western Australia is expanding specialist referral networks and telehealth services to improve access across geographically dispersed communities. Tasmania is also expected to record steady demand because more than 20% of its population is aged 65 or older, increasing the burden of cardiovascular disease, cancer, osteoarthritis and chronic pain.

Australia Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market Segmentation



Product: Capital equipment, disposable equipment and reusable equipment

Application: Oncology, cardiology, cosmetic surgery, gynecology and other applications

End user: Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and other healthcare providers States and territories: New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and Northern Territory

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the Australia radiofrequency ablation device market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, AtriCure, Medtronic, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation and Hologic. Competitive analysis covers company overviews, key executives, recent developments, SWOT assessments and revenue performance.

Continued growth in minimally invasive treatment, combined with Australia's aging population, expanding hospital infrastructure and rising burden of chronic disease, is expected to sustain long-term demand for radiofrequency ablation devices through 2034.

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