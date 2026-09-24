Lithium Battery Vacuum Baking Machines Market Outlook Report 2026-2031 EV Demand And Advanced Battery Manufacturing Fuel Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lithium Battery Vacuum Baking Machine Market Insights, Analysis and Forecast 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The global lithium battery vacuum baking machine market is entering a period of sustained expansion as battery manufacturers increase production capacity for energy storage systems, electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Valued at an estimated USD 1.3 billion to USD 2.4 billion in 2026, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.5% to 12.8% through 2031.

Vacuum baking remains a critical stage of lithium-ion battery manufacturing, taking place after electrode assembly and before electrolyte injection. The process removes residual moisture and volatile materials under controlled vacuum and temperature conditions. Precise moisture control is essential because water can react with lithium hexafluorophosphate electrolyte, accelerating cathode degradation, gas generation and battery safety risks.

Market growth is closely linked to global battery cell capacity additions, particularly in the rapidly expanding energy storage system market. At the same time, technological advances are shifting demand from conventional batch ovens toward automated, continuous vacuum drying tunnels. Contact heating, induction heating, inert-gas backfilling, real-time monitoring and automated material handling are reducing cycle times while improving temperature uniformity and production efficiency.

Energy Storage Systems Drive Equipment Demand

Energy storage batteries represent the strongest growth opportunity for lithium battery vacuum baking machine manufacturers. Global energy storage system battery shipments reached approximately 651.5 GWh in 2025, supported by rapid growth in grid-scale storage and renewable energy infrastructure.

Large-format prismatic cells, including 280Ah and 300Ah products, require specialized drying processes because their thick electrodes and cell structures increase moisture-removal time. Equipment suppliers are responding with high-penetration vacuum cycles, extended baking tunnels and advanced thermal management systems. These requirements are raising the value of equipment designed specifically for energy storage battery production.

The electric vehicle battery sector continues to provide a substantial volume base. Growing adoption of 4680 cylindrical cells, blade-style batteries and other large-format designs is increasing demand for customized trays, precise thermal profiles and high-speed contact-heating systems. Advanced equipment can reduce baking cycles from more than 24 hours in some traditional systems to less than four hours, enabling higher throughput and more efficient factory utilization.

Consumer electronics remain a precision-focused application. Vacuum baking systems used for polymer pouch cells must achieve stringent moisture targets while protecting flexible cell packaging from deformation.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for approximately 65% to 70% of the global lithium battery vacuum baking machine market. China remains the largest center of battery manufacturing and equipment demand, supported by major cell producers and strong growth in energy storage battery shipments. Chinese equipment companies, including Shenzhen Xinyuren Technology and Guangdong Liyuanheng Intelligent Equipment, have expanded their capabilities in continuous drying, factory automation and large-cell processing.

North America is estimated to represent 15% to 20% of the market as domestic battery manufacturing accelerates. Public policy support, new gigafactory investments and advanced battery research are driving demand for high-value vacuum baking and environmental control systems. The August 2025 collaboration between Nissan and LiCAP Technologies on all-solid-state battery production processes also highlights the region's growing role in dry electrode and solid-state battery development.

Europe is projected to hold approximately 12% to 15% of the global market. European battery producers are prioritizing energy-efficient vacuum baking machines with heat recovery, lower thermal inertia and reduced power consumption. Regional demand is being served by a combination of Asian equipment suppliers and European thermal engineering companies.

The Middle East, Africa and South America currently account for smaller shares but offer emerging opportunities as renewable energy projects stimulate local energy storage assembly. Demand in these regions is expected to focus primarily on turnkey and semi-automated production systems.

Competitive Landscape and Value Chain

The lithium battery vacuum baking equipment value chain includes vacuum pump suppliers, thermal component manufacturers, automation providers, system integrators and battery cell producers. High-performance dry screw pumps, roots pumps, heating plates, insulation materials, temperature sensors and programmable control systems are central to equipment performance. Temperature uniformity, often maintained within approximately 2C, remains a key purchasing requirement.

Leading market participants include Shenzhen Xinyuren Technology, Mikrouna, Guangdong Liyuanheng Intelligent Equipment, Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments, Gelon, Weisun and Qunyi Industry. These companies compete through automation, customization, cycle-time reduction, environmental control and manufacturing execution system integration.

Shenzhen Xinyuren Technology has strengthened its position in continuous vacuum drying and energy-efficient production systems. Mikrouna's experience in glove boxes and inert-atmosphere processing supports its expansion into moisture-sensitive, high-nickel and solid-state battery applications. Guangdong Liyuanheng focuses on integrating baking equipment with automated factory logistics to reduce loading, unloading and transfer delays.

Xiamen Tmax and Gelon serve laboratory, pilot-line and commercial-scale customers, including research institutions and companies developing solid-state battery technologies. Weisun and Qunyi Industry provide industrial thermal processing and mass-market vacuum oven solutions.

Energy Efficiency and Solid-State Batteries Create New Opportunities

Retrofitting existing battery production lines represents a significant market opportunity. Drying processes account for a substantial share of battery manufacturing energy consumption, increasing interest in waste-heat recovery, microwave-assisted vacuum drying, optimized thermal cycles and lower-power vacuum systems. Carbon reduction targets and regulations such as the EU Battery Regulation are expected to accelerate investment in energy-efficient equipment.

All-solid-state batteries offer another high-value opportunity. Sulfide- and oxide-based materials require exceptionally strict moisture and oxygen control, creating demand for advanced vacuum chambers integrated with isolated handling systems. Equipment manufacturers capable of delivering ultra-dry processing, contamination control and automated transfer solutions are positioned to benefit as solid-state battery production moves from research programs toward commercialization.

Dry electrode manufacturing is also reshaping the competitive environment. LEAD Intelligent Equipment's July 2025 launch of an integrated dry mixing and coating system, along with the Nissan and LiCAP Technologies partnership, reflects growing momentum behind solvent-free electrode production. Although dry electrode processes can reduce upstream drying requirements, assembled cells still require controlled dehydration. Vacuum baking equipment suppliers are therefore adapting systems for dry-film electrodes, solid-state materials and revised moisture-management requirements.

Technology Trends Reshape the Market

Contact heating and induction heating are becoming increasingly important in high-throughput lithium battery production. Both approaches can deliver faster heat transfer and improved uniformity compared with conventional hot-air systems under vacuum conditions.

Single-cell tracking is also expected to become a standard feature. Future vacuum baking lines will record temperature, pressure and processing history for individual cells, supporting quality assurance, traceability and automotive safety requirements. Artificial intelligence-based moisture prediction and predictive maintenance may further improve process control and equipment uptime.

Integration with dry rooms and automated logistics will continue to advance. Room-independent systems, automated guided vehicle docking and touchless loading can reduce facility requirements while limiting exposure to ambient moisture. These capabilities are likely to become key differentiators as battery manufacturers pursue highly automated gigafactory operations.

Market Outlook

The global lithium battery vacuum baking machine market is expected to maintain robust growth through 2031, led by energy storage battery production, electric vehicle capacity expansion and investment in next-generation battery technologies. Asia-Pacific will remain the dominant regional market, while North America and Europe expand domestic manufacturing and prioritize advanced, energy-efficient systems.

Long-term competitive success will depend on the ability to deliver faster cycle times, lower energy consumption, precise moisture control and seamless factory integration. Manufacturers that can support large-format lithium-ion cells while meeting the stringent production requirements of dry electrode and solid-state batteries are expected to secure the strongest positions in the evolving global market.

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