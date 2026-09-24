The Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market Is Projected To Exceed $1.3 Billion By 2030

Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Aircraft Exterior Lighting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aircraft exterior lighting market is gaining significant momentum as the aviation industry continues to evolve. With rising air travel demand and advancements in aircraft technology, this sector is poised for steady growth. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and industry dynamics shaping the future of aircraft exterior lighting.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market

The aircraft exterior lighting market has experienced notable expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $0.91 billion in 2025 to $0.98 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upward trend in the past years has been driven by factors such as the surge in commercial aircraft deliveries, stringent flight safety regulations, ongoing aircraft modernization efforts, the rise in global air passenger traffic, and the growing need for dependable visibility systems on aircraft.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. The anticipated expansion is supported by increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft parts, greater investments in next-generation aircraft programs, rising retrofit activities, the growing business aviation fleet, and heightened defense aircraft acquisitions. Key trends shaping the market include wider adoption of LED exterior lighting systems, increased demand for lightweight lighting components, integration of high-intensity lighting solutions, development of durable and weather-resistant lighting systems, and advances in energy-efficient lighting technologies.

Understanding the Role of Aircraft Exterior Lighting

Aircraft exterior lighting encompasses the lighting systems installed on the outside of aircraft that are essential for improving visibility during flight operations and ground movements. These lights play a crucial role in helping pilots communicate the aircraft's position and movements to other pilots and air traffic controllers, thereby enhancing safety during takeoff, landing, taxiing, and in adverse weather conditions.

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Growth Drivers Behind the Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market

Rising air travel volumes and fleet expansion are key factors propelling the aircraft exterior lighting market forward. The increase in passenger and cargo flights, combined with the addition of new aircraft to airline and operator fleets, reflects growing transportation demand worldwide. Airlines are expanding their fleets to accommodate higher passenger volumes and broaden their route networks. Effective exterior lighting systems improve aircraft visibility and navigation, making them vital components for the growing number of planes supporting this expansion. For example, in January 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that global air passenger traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometers rose by 10.4% in 2024 compared to 2023, with international passenger traffic increasing by 13.6% year-over-year. This surge in air travel directly supports the expanding market for aircraft exterior lighting.

Increasing Defense Budgets Boosting Market Demand

Another significant factor driving the market is the rise in defense spending, which fuels the procurement and modernization of military aircraft. Governments are allocating more funds toward military forces, defense equipment, and aircraft upgrades amid growing geopolitical tensions and security concerns. These investments enhance military readiness and defense capabilities, increasing the need for reliable aircraft exterior lighting systems used for navigation, identification, formation flying, and mission safety. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure rose from $2.48 trillion in 2023 to $2.72 trillion in 2024, marking a 9.4% year-over-year increase. Such increased defense budgets contribute significantly to the growth of the aircraft exterior lighting market.

Regional Insights on Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market Expansion

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aircraft exterior lighting market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Global Aircraft Exterior Lighting Market is Projected to Exceed $1.3 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, World & Regional



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