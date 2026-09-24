Polygon Research Launches Mortgagedata.Ai, Putting 300 Million US Mortgages At The Fingertips Of Mortgage Professionals

MortgageData lender profile showing separate HMDA, recorded mortgage, FHA and VA measures alongside a lender's competitive position.

New platform gives mortgage & real estate professionals 25 years of governed market intel via chat, interactive analysis, and connections to company AI tools.

- Garth Graham, Senior Partner, Sales, Marketing and M&A at STRATMOR GroupWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Polygon Research today launched mortgagedata, the first AI-native mortgage market analyst built directly on the company's mortgage intelligence infrastructure-a governed foundation that connects more than 50 sources into one loan-level view of the U.S. mortgage market. Available now, it lets lenders, credit unions, mortgage brokers, loan officers and real estate professionals ask questions in plain English and receive sourced, dated answers. The platform helps users find local growth opportunities, compare products and competitors, review fair-lending patterns, and monitor portfolio risk.“Mortgage professionals don't need another data vendor. They need one connected view of the market data they already rely on-current, comparable and easy to use,” said Lyubomira“Val” Buresch, CMB, founder and CEO of Polygon Research.“mortgagedata starts with the business question, connects it to the right governed data and shows what supports the answer. That makes sophisticated market intelligence practical for everyone from an individual loan officer to enterprise strategy, compliance and risk teams.”Answers Brokers and Loan Officers Can UseFor brokers and mortgage loan officers, mortgagedata turns market data into questions they can use to plan a territory, prepare for partner meetings and decide where to focus business development. Users can ask:-Where is purchase or refinance demand shifting in my market, and which borrower segments or loan products show opportunity?-Which lenders and loan officers are gaining purchase activity locally, and which products are they using?-Who is leading DSCR and non-QM lending in my county, and how has that changed?-Where do application, denial, pricing, delinquency or prepayment patterns warrant a closer look?Built for Sourced Answers, Not Generic AI ResponsesUnlike a general-purpose chatbot, mortgagedata does not rely on a language model's general knowledge for the market answer. The AI translates each question into a structured search of Polygon's governed data; the answer comes from the returned results. Every response identifies its sources, time period and population so users can judge the evidence, refine the question and move into Polygon's dashboards for deeper analysis.Polygon's infrastructure connects key mortgage, housing, demographic, economic, property, workforce, performance and risk data in one analytical environment. Because HMDA does not flag loans as Non-QM or DSCR, Polygon has built documented loan-level methodologies-with published accuracy measures-to identify them for market-intelligence purposes.One Infrastructure, Multiple Ways to WorkThe same governed foundation supports market sizing and local growth strategy; lender, peer and MLO benchmarking; and borrower, product, pricing and credit-box analysis. It also supports fair-lending scans; agency and FHA market monitoring; and analysis of delinquency, prepayment, default, natural-hazard and portfolio risk. Teams can work through finished research and reports, interactive dashboards, governed AI, professional education, custom analytics and enterprise integrations without changing the underlying definitions or evidence.For enterprise customers, Polygon also provides Model Context Protocol (MCP) access, allowing approved AI assistants and internal applications to query the same mortgage-specific semantic layer while preserving its definitions, source lineage and governance. Polygon's analysis operates at the market, lender and loan-professional level; the company does not sell consumer leads, borrower lists or marketing audiences.Trusted by Mortgage Industry Leaders“Polygon Research has already helped us uncover new opportunities for clients and bring market, competitive, fair lending and risk considerations into the same strategic conversation,” said Garth Graham, Senior Partner, Sales, Marketing and M&A at STRATMOR Group.“We're excited about mortgagedata as it will put that intelligence at our team's fingertips every day, helping us develop more tailored client strategies and giving new team members a practical way to get up to speed.”Access and Availabilitymortgagedata is available now. The free tier includes 15 questions per month with no credit card required. Individual subscriptions and finished market reports are available through mortgagedata. Polygon Research works directly with lenders, credit unions, mortgage brokerages, real estate organizations, technology providers and advisors on enterprise subscriptions, integrations, custom analytics and teamwide access.About Polygon ResearchPolygon Research is a Washington, D.C.-based mortgage intelligence infrastructure company delivering one connected, loan-level view of the U.S. mortgage market. Its governed foundation brings mortgage origination and performance data together with demographic, economic, property, workforce, branch, deposit and natural-hazard context. From that shared evidence base, organizations can size markets, benchmark lenders and loan professionals, analyze borrowers, products and pricing, scan fair-lending patterns, track current market activity and assess portfolio risk. Polygon delivers this intelligence through research and reports, interactive dashboards, governed AI, professional education, custom analytics and enterprise integrations. mortgagedata makes the infrastructure accessible through sourced, dated answers to plain-English questions.Media Contact

Lyubomira Buresch

POLYGON RESEARCH

+1 202-352-2256

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Polygon Research Launches mortgagedata, Putting 300 Million US Mortgages at the Fingertips of Mortgage Professionals News Provided By POLYGON RESEARCH September 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.