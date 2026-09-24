Meister Media Worldwide's Cotton Grower Brand Relaunches Cottongrower With Expanded Digital Solutions For 2027

Cotton Grower

New site is faster, more mobile-friendly and easier to navigate

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cotton Grower, the voice of U.S. cotton and a publication of Meister Media Worldwide (MMW), the leading agriculture media, events and intelligence company serving global specialty agriculture, announced today the relaunch of CottonGrower alongside an expanded digital advertising portfolio. The redesigned site features faster load times, a fully mobile-responsive layout, improved navigation and AI-powered search, and marks the first phase of a broader digital expansion the company plans to roll out through 2027.

See the new CottonGrower video: .

“This relaunch is about meeting growers where they are," said Lauren Fitzgerald Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Meister Media. "We've spent years building trust with this audience, and this platform gives our advertisers a stronger, more measurable way to be part of that relationship, wherever growers are, whenever they're making decisions."

For readers, the site's faster performance and enhanced mobile-responsive design are intended to make Cotton Grower's coverage easier to access from the field. Updated navigation allows readers to more directly find market analysis, agronomic guidance, and industry reporting.

"Our editorial focus hasn't shifted, but the experience of using the site has improved considerably," said Beck Barnes, editor of Cotton Grower. "The new platform allows us to better serve our audience, helping growers quickly find the trusted information they need while also discovering more of the coverage and expertise Cotton Grower has to offer.”

The relaunch also introduces several new and updated digital marketing capabilities. In-banner video units are now available alongside standard display placements. Updated interstitial ads have improved visibility and feature three device-optimized sizes, and prominent Glides and large Sticky Adaptive Leaderboard ad formats will make their debut.

Among the expanded offerings is an improved Native Content Package, which pairs a hosted sponsor content page with display ads, a native ad rotating sitewide for 90 days, and a placement in Cotton Grower eNews, the publication's weekly enewsletter. The enewsletter has also been updated with redesigned ad templates which are generating higher engagement rates compared to previously reported benchmarks.

Introductory advertising rates for the 2027 calendar year are available to advertisers who commit during the launch period. Custom production support is available for advertisers building creative for the new formats. Advertisers can contact their Cotton Grower representative at CottonGrower/advertise to learn more.

Growers can access the redesigned site now at CottonGrower.

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About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is the leading global agriculture media, events and intelligence company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.

About Cotton Grower

With nearly a century of service to U.S. cotton, Cotton Grower is the voice of U.S. cotton, trusted by growers, ginners, and cotton merchants across the Belt. From its office in Memphis, the heart of U.S. cotton, Cotton Grower keeps a sharp focus on production, ginning, and global trade, delivering insights that are practical and forward-looking. Cotton Grower is a Meister Media Worldwide brand. Learn more at CottonGrower.



Meredith Painter

Meister Media Worldwide

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Meister Media Worldwide's Cotton Grower Brand Relaunches CottonGrower with Expanded Digital Solutions for 2027 News Provided By Meister Media Worldwide September 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Book Publishing Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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