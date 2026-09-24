Hydrostasis Helps Caregiving Platforms Monitor, Address Dehydration With New Integration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Integration allows caregivers nationwide to continuously monitor and address dehydration among older adults whose natural thirst signals weaken with age

- Debbie Chen, PhD, founder of Hydrostasis, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Older adults are especially vulnerable to dehydration, an often preventable condition that can lead to emergency room visits, hospitalization, and health complications. Now, Hydrostasis, Inc. is working to change that with the announcement of its patented GecaTM Watch wearable and workflow integration available to caregiving platforms nationwide. This integration provides caregivers and those receiving care with continuous, real-time hydration monitoring and generates proactive alerts before dehydration starts, supporting better decision-making about water intake. This work is an extension of Hydrostasis' successful research study which validated the GecaTM Watch's ability to detect real-time hydration change during IV hydration therapy.

“As adults age, their natural thirst signals weaken. Our technology steps in to signal and help prevent dehydration and its long list of symptoms, from dizziness and fatigue to kidney and cognitive challenges,” says Debbie Chen, PhD, founder of Hydrostasis, Inc.“Information provided by the GecaTM Watch helps users be proactive about water intake, providing peace of mind to themselves and their caregivers, while reducing caregiver burden.”

Gray Matters Alliance, an assistive technology and durable medical equipment provider, will be among the first to integrate Hydrostasis' technology into its care platform this year. Its platform reads health signals together and translates them into behavior and wellness triggers a caregiver can act on, but hydration has been a missing piece.

“In the populations we serve, hydration almost never presents as hydration. It presents as agitation, as confusion, as a fall, and it hits hardest for people with traumatic brain injury or dementia. The caregiver sees the behavior and never sees the cause. That gap is where people get hurt,” shares Kyle Dortch, Chief Administrative and Security Officer of Grey Matters Alliance.“We chose Hydrostasis because it closes that gap at the source. We did not want a standalone hydration monitor with its own alerts, because that is one more thing for a caregiver to reconcile. We wanted the signal inside the ecosystem where it could be read against everything else, and that is what we are getting with Hydrostasis. It will tell the caregiver why last night's sleep, and today's agitation, may be symptoms of dehydration and here is what to do about it.”

The team at Hydrostasis has been developing hydration technology since 2018 and has three issued U.S. and two international patents for its sensor technology. The company prioritizes data equity, and its GecaTM Watch's optical sensor technology has been tested on a broad range of ages, skin tones, and body types. The watch works without sweat or disposables, making it a practical, continuous hydration monitoring solution for those who are less active.

To learn more about Hydrostasis and its integration capabilities, visit hydrostasis or email....

About Hydrostasis, Inc.

Hydrostasis is a health technology company developing innovative hydration monitoring solutions to address a critical yet overlooked health crisis: chronic dehydration. Founded in 2018, Hydrostasis has five issued patents (U.S., Europe, UK, China) for its proprietary optical sensor technology that provides real-time, personalized hydration monitoring. The company's flagship product, GecaTM Watch, is a wearable that alerts users to drink water before adverse effects occur, using technology that has been tested on a broad range of ages, skin tones, and body types, all without sweat or disposables. Hydrostasis believes hydration is a vital sign. The company is committed to making "well-hydrated" the baseline standard for everyone, while building health equity and ethical data practices into the foundation of its products.

Debbie Chen

Hydrostasis

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Hydrostasis Helps Caregiving Platforms Monitor, Address Dehydration with New Integration News Provided By Hydrostasis September 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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