Alchemy Insurance Solutions Names Michael Peck President, Personal Lines (Western)

Move strengthens Alchemy's underwriting leadership and expands its footprint in wildfire- and catastrophe-exposed Western markets.

- Taylor FleckingerLANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemy Insurance Solutions LLC today announced the appointment of Michael Peck as President, Personal Lines (Western). Peck will lead Alchemy's underwriting strategy and growth across the Western United States, with a focus on Excess & Surplus (E&S) property programs in catastrophe-exposed markets.Peck brings deep expertise in wildfire-exposed markets across California and the Western U.S., along with extensive experience managing complex property risk including hurricane, wind, and earthquake exposure. Over the course of his career, he has built and scaled underwriting operations from the ground up into a 22-state national E&S platform generating approximately $200 million in written premium, while maintaining industry-leading loss ratios. He has also built strong broker and agency relationships nationally, strengthening distribution and supporting long-term market expansion."Michael is exactly the kind of underwriting leader we need as we grow our presence in the Western U.S.," said Taylor Fleckinger, Co-President of Alchemy Insurance Solutions. "His track record building profitable E&S platforms in some of the most catastrophe-exposed markets in the country speaks for itself. Michael combines underwriting discipline with real broker credibility, and that combination is going to accelerate our growth in the region."In his new role, Peck will oversee underwriting strategy, portfolio management, and broker engagement for Alchemy's personal lines in the Western U.S. region, with an emphasis on disciplined growth in wildfire and catastrophe-exposed segments."I'm excited to join Alchemy at this stage of its growth," said Peck. "There's a real opportunity to build a best-in-class Western platform, one that balances aggressive growth with the underwriting discipline these markets demand. I'm looking forward to working with the team and our broker partners to make that happen."Peck's appointment reflects Alchemy's continued investment in specialized underwriting talent as the company expands its national E&S capabilities.About Alchemy Insurance SolutionsAlchemy Insurance Solutions LLC is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) focused on personal and specialty lines, with programs ranging from homeowners to construction, self-storage, and more. With over 10 years of industry experience, Alchemy has built a reputation for delivering specialized, niche insurance products backed by strong agency and carrier relationships.Media Contact:Alchemy Insurance Solutions...844-218-6955

Matt Yar

Alchemy Insurance Solutions

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Alchemy Insurance Solutions Names Michael Peck President, Personal Lines (Western) News Provided By Alchemy Insurance Solutions September 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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