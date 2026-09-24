Arizona Sunrays Opens Brand-New, Expanded Arcadia Location

Arizona Sunrays is thrilled to announce its brand-new, significantly larger Arcadia facility.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arizona Sunrays, the premier destination for children's gymnastics, dance, and active programs, is thrilled to announce its brand-new, significantly larger Arcadia facility. Driven by the incredible growth, energy, and support of the local community, the new state-of-the-art center is almost open and welcoming families.Located just one mile from its previous site, the new facility lets Arizona Sunrays remain deeply rooted in the Arcadia neighborhood while upgrading the experience for students and parents."This expansion is a testament to the fantastic kids and parents who have made Sunrays their second home," said Sarah Atkins, Marketing & Communications Director at Arizona Sunrays. "The short answer for why we moved is simple: we want to say 'yes' to more families. We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."With a larger footprint, the new Arcadia location brings several major enhancements to the community, including:More Class Times: A significantly increased class schedule means more options for busy parents, fewer waitlists, and greater opportunities for siblings to take classes at the same time.Expanded Programs: The additional square footage allows for the growth of specialized programs, including the highly popular NinjaZone, preschool movement classes and our private preschool, the Learning Center!Top-Tier Equipment and Safety: The expanded layout features brand-new, top-tier equipment, additional landing zones, and state-of-the-art safety features to ensure the highest level of fun and security.Improved Parent Amenities: The new space features enhanced, comfortable viewing areas for parents, plus a vastly improved layout for seamless drop-offs and pick-ups.While the building and equipment are brand new, the heart of Arizona Sunrays remains unchanged. Families will be greeted by the same friendly faces at the front desk, receive instruction from the same expert coaching staff, and experience the organization's unwavering commitment to its core values of "Safety, Success, and Fun."Enrollment is now open for gymnastics, dance, NinjaZone, and preschool classes at the new Arcadia location.For more information, class schedules, or to enroll your child, please visit or call (602) 992-5790.About Arizona Sunrays: Arizona Sunrays is a family-focused gymnastics, dance, and NinjaZone center dedicated to empowering children of all ages and abilities. Through high-quality instruction and a positive, encouraging environment, Sunrays builds lifelong confidence through movement.

Sarah Atkins

Arizona Sunrays

+1 602.992.5790

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Arizona Sunrays Opens Brand-New, Expanded Arcadia Location News Provided By Arizona Sunrays September 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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