KODANSHA to hold KODANSHA HOUSE 2026 in New York in October

BLUE LOCK immersive experience

A diorama inviting fans to become the Colossal Titan from Attack on Titan

Fans can straddle the motorbike from AKIRA

Witch Hat Atelier interactive magical experience

JAPAN, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KODANSHA will host KODANSHA HOUSE 2026, a pop-up event offering a dynamic, all-encompassing experience across KODANSHA's diverse lineup of manga and anime. Returning to New York City for the third consecutive year, this year's event will be held for 10 days from October 9 (Friday) to 18 (Sunday) EDT

in the Hudson Yards neighborhood.

Various booths including one dedicated to the 2026 hit anime Witch Hat Atelier

KODANSHA HOUSE 2026 will take place at an event space approximately a five-minute walk from the Javits Center, home to New York Comic Con, one of the world's largest pop culture events. Fans will be able to enjoy immersive booths dedicated to popular titles including BLUE LOCK, Attack on Titan, AKIRA, and Witch Hat Atelier, which garnered an enthusiastic response at KODANSHA HOUSE's inaugural Los Angeles event in July. The LA event welcomed a large number of fans, far exceeding targeted numbers.

New York City's KODANSHA HOUSE 2026 will once again serve as an opportunity to leave a strong impression of the KODANSHA brand on manga and anime fans from around the world, as well as industry professionals.

Q&A and signing session confirmed with Saka Mikami-san

During the event, a Q&A and signing session is scheduled with manga artist Saka Mikami-san, creator of The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity, which was adapted into an anime last year and is currently serialized on K MANGA. Additional events designed to bring fans together are also planned. Further details will be announced on the official website as they become available:

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of KODANSHA's business operations in North America. To commemorate the milestone, reproductions of original artwork from some of KODANSHA's iconic manga titles will be sold at the venue as 60th anniversary commemorative merchandise. This will offer North American fans a rare opportunity to experience the“origins” of manga artistry firsthand.

Special giveaway of three limited-edition promotional cards from the official FAIRY TAIL trading card game

For three days only, from October 9 to 11, during New York Comic Con, attendees who visit the venue and meet certain requirements (details to be announced on the official website) will receive three limited-edition promotional cards from UniVersus CCG: FAIRY TAIL – All Fired Up!, the official FAIRY TAIL trading card game developed by USA-based UVS Games. The trading card game is scheduled for release across the USA on November 6.

Event overview

Dates: October 9 (Friday) – 18 (Sunday) (10 days)

Opening hours: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM EDT (scheduled)

Location: 508 W 37th St

Official website:

*Admission is free and no reservations required (some events require reservations; details will be announced on the official website at a later date)

Examples of immersive experiences

BLUE LOCK

An immersive penalty shootout experience where visitors face off against BLUE LOCK MAN, the holographic AI goalkeeper from BLUE LOCK. Video of players taking shots is shown alongside a scoreboard, with results ranked in real time.

Witch Hat Atelier

An interactive magical experience built around the concept of“a world layered with magic.” Set inside a mystical tent filled with potion bottles, talismans, and magic tools, visitors can draw magic circles on a tablet, which are then projected as animated patterns throughout the space.

About KODANSHA Ltd.

KODANSHA is a leading Japanese publishing company known worldwide for its iconic manga titles such as Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and BLUE LOCK.

KODANSHA continues to shape global pop culture through its innovative storytelling and commitment to creative excellence.

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KODANSHA to hold KODANSHA HOUSE 2026 in New York in October News Provided By Global PR Wire September 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry



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