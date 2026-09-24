Celestial At Home Introduces Window Hugger Candles For Narrow Window Sills

Two window candles lit at matched height in a shuttered porch window at dusk

Set of four Window Hugger candles in antique bronze with the multi-function remote

A suction cup window candle mounted to the glass where there is no usable sill

The remote sets a 6, 8 or 12 hour daily cycle plus steady or twinkle

Plug-in Window Hugger base finishes: brushed nickel, black onyx, brass and antique bronze

The Window Hugger base is 1.5 inches deep with a flat back, and the candle adjusts from 9 to 11 inches, for windows where a round-base candle will not sit.

- Mara Harris, Co-Owner of Celestial At HomeCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Celestial At Home, the family-run seasonal decor company founded in 1993, today detailed the design specification behind its Window Hugger battery operated window candles ahead of the holiday window-lighting season, and pointed to a problem the category has largely ignored: a great many windows no longer have a sill deep enough to hold a conventional candle."Most window candles are designed for a windowsill that a lot of houses simply do not have anymore," said Mara Harris, Co-Owner of Celestial At Home.WHY WINDOW CANDLES FALL OFF SILLSMost adjustable window candles sit on a round weighted base. That shape assumes a sill with enough depth for the full circle of the base to land on, and enough clearance in front of the sash for the candle to stand upright without leaning into the glass.Plenty of windows do not offer either. Casement and slider units frequently finish flush with almost no interior ledge. Replacement windows installed inside an older opening can leave a stool only a couple of inches deep. Even where a sill exists, it is often occupied by plants, blinds that stack low, or a security sensor.When the base is wider than the ledge, the candle either overhangs, rocks when the window is opened, or is knocked off entirely. The company says this is the single most common complaint it hears about the category, and it is a fit problem rather than a lighting problem.WHAT THE WINDOW HUGGER ACTUALLY MEASURESCelestial At Home's answer is a base geometry rather than a smaller candle. The Window Hugger base is a weighted metal oval with a flat back and a rounded front, and it is 1.5 inches deep. The flat edge sits against the sash so the candle's weight bears on the ledge that exists rather than the ledge a designer assumed.The published dimensions are 2.25 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep, with the candle adjustable between 9 inches and 11 inches in height, so a single unit suits both a short transom and a taller double-hung opening. Each candle takes 3 AA batteries, which are not included.The bulb is bi-directional. It throws a brighter light outward toward the street and a softer light back into the room, which matters because a window candle is doing two jobs at once: it is a display for people outside and ambient light for the people inside. A single-direction bulb bright enough to read from the curb is usually uncomfortable to sit beside.HOW TO CHECK BEFORE YOU BUYThe company's advice is to measure the usable ledge rather than the window. Open the sash, put a tape measure flat on the stool, and record the depth from the glass to the front edge. Anything at or above 1.5 inches will take the Window Hugger base. Anything below that, or any ledge already occupied by blinds or plants, is a suction cup situation.It is also worth checking the height available between the stool and the top of the lower sash, because a candle that cannot stand upright without touching the glass will lean. The 9 to 11 inch adjustment covers most residential openings, but a shallow transom may need the shorter setting.A TRADITION THAT PREDATES THE ELECTRIC CANDLEThe practice these products descend from is older than the hardware. Writing in the Colonial Williamsburg Journal, historian Mary Miley Theobald records that in December 1934, at a new Christmas program at the College of William and Mary, "lighted candles burned in twenty-four windows of the Wren" building, and describes it as the first time an illumination had occurred in twentieth-century Williamsburg.The point of an illumination was legibility from the street. Every window lit, at the same height, reading as one facade. That is still the design goal, and it is why fit matters more than it sounds: a display where two candles sit at different heights, or one leans, stops reading as a set.WHAT IS AVAILABLE NOWBATTERY OPERATED WINDOW HUGGER CANDLES with remote are $49.00 for a set of two and $74.00 for a set of four, in brass, antique bronze and brushed nickel. The remote switches between steady and twinkle and sets 6, 8, or 12 hour timers.PLUG-IN WINDOW HUGGER CANDLES with a built-in daily timer are $79.00 for a set of four. As of August 26, 2026 the brass and black onyx finishes were in stock, while antique bronze and brushed nickel were sold out.TRADITIONAL ADJUSTABLE WINDOW CANDLES, the round-base line for windows that do have a conventional sill, are $50.00 for a set of two and $70.00 for a set of four without a remote, or $70.00 for a set of four with a remote, in brass, antique bronze, brushed nickel and black onyx.BERKSHIRE CANDLE LAMPS, a shaded lamp form rather than a taper, are $68.00 for a set of four across six finishes.Suction cup window candles, for windows with no usable ledge at all, are $60.00 for a set of four with remote. Replacement bulbs for the suction cup line are $17.50 for a pair in warm white, orange or purple. Prices are as of August 2026.HOW THE TIMER CHANGES THE DISPLAYEvery remote-equipped candle in the range shares one timer behavior, and it is what makes an unattended display practical. Setting a 6, 8, or 12 hour cycle means the candles switch on at the same clock time each evening and run for the chosen duration without further input, so a whole-house display does not require walking the house twice a day.The battery lines are specified at more than 30 days of run time on one set of batteries in timer mode. Plug-in units with the built-in daily timer default to the same daily behavior without a remote.WHAT TO DO WHEN THERE IS NO SILL AT ALLWhere a window has no ledge whatsoever, or the ledge is fully obstructed, suction cup window candles mount to the glass itself. That is what allows an upper-story window, a casement, or a door sidelight to join a display that would otherwise stop at the ground floor. Those units are rated for indoor use and use shatter-resistant plastic bulbs so a candle that releases from the glass does not break.AVAILABILITYThe full window candle range is available now at celestialathome. Shipping within the United States is free on orders over $40, with a $15 flat rate on West Coast deliveries. Returns are accepted within 30 days with a prepaid label and a 5 percent restocking fee.ABOUT CELESTIAL AT HOMECelestial At Home is a family-run outdoor and seasonal decor company founded in 1993 by Geoffrey Harris. The company produced pre-lit Christmas trees, garlands, and wreaths for major retail channels including QVC, Frontgate, Brookstone, and Plow & Hearth, and transitioned to direct-to-consumer sales in 2023 under Co-Owner Mara Harris, Geoffrey's daughter.Celestial At Home designs and manufactures pre-lit greenery, window candles, seasonal lighting, UV-resistant artificial outdoor florals, and lifelike boxwood topiaries. Every product is built to the company's founding standard: realistic, elevated aesthetics with no seasonal maintenance requirement.Headquartered in Chicago, IL. Media inquiries and high-resolution product photography available upon request at....celestialathome | @celestialathome_ on Instagram and TikTokSOURCESMary Miley Theobald, "The Community Christmas Tree in America's Hometown," Colonial Williamsburg Journal, Christmas 2004.Product dimensions, finishes, pricing and stock status verified on celestialathome, August 26, 2026.

Mara Harris

Celestial Lights

+1 773-551-2664

email us here

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Celestial At Home Introduces Window Hugger Candles for Narrow Window Sills News Provided By Celestial Lights September 24, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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