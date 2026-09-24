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Lumina Laundry Opens New Franchise Store In Sector 62, Noida, Expand Its Garment Care Network Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India - Lumina Laundry, is a fast growing Franchise based model in professional laundry care, has opened a new store under its franchise network at Nav Durg Market, Plot No 8, Rasoolpur Nawada, Rasoolpur, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309. The launch is the next step towards brand expansion across India, with reliable, advanced laundry and dry cleaning service for local customers.
Made with an advanced franchise model, Lumina Laundry trained its partners with complete technical support, like machinery and staff training for marketing and daily management. The Sector 62 store maintains this same standard, giving the best option whenever they search for dry cleaners near me or a dryclean shop near me in their area.
In this store, customers can get a full service designed around everyday laundry and fabric care. This includes doorstep laundry pickup and delivery, along with a home pickup laundry service near me option for those who prefer their laundry collected and returned without stepping out. For anyone comparing a dry cleaners nearby, the store offers professional steam ironing and express steam ironing for quick turnarounds, alongside its core Professional Steam Ironing Service for shirts, formalwear, and everyday garments.
The store also provides home textile care, with curtain cleaning, drapery cleaners near me, searches now answered locally, and a dedicated carpet cleaning service built around pro carpet cleaning techniques that remove dust and stains from deep within the fibers. When people search for a nearest dry cleaning shop that also provides footwear, that is why they offer a shoe wash service near me covering sneakers, formal shoes, and everyday footwear. Customers looking for dry wash near me, or simply a trusted drycleaner for suits, sarees, and delicate garments, maintain the same quality. This store wants to serve as a complete laundry service near my destination for the Sector 62 and Rasoolpur Nawada community, and for steam iron near me searches specifically, an in store ironing setup is built to handle daily product or customers without quality compromise.
"We open every store with the same promise like quality, consistency and convenience for every customer," said Mr. Rohit Raghav, Owner at Lumina Laundry. "Our franchise model allows us to bring that same standard of dry cleaners and laundry care to more stores across India, even our franchise partner with proper management support.
Basically this franchise model is specially designed for entrepreneurs who are looking for low budget investment with proper management, with support setup. Franchise partners get complete support with machinery, eco-friendly cleaning processes, staff training, and marketing, that helps to run stores with a fully independent operation model. The Sector 62 location is part of the brand's broader plan to expand its franchise business model across Delhi NCR and other cities in India also.
With this opening, Lumina Laundry continues to build a network of stores that combine professional service standards with local accessibility, covering customers across different cities who want the same trusted garment care experience.
Lumina Laundry's focus on fabric safe, eco-conscious cleaning methods is best in a market where quality and consistency are the most important factors with simple processes across every franchise location, Lumina Laundry assures its customers walking into the Sector 62 store gets the exact same level of care and finish according to other Lumina Laundry store in India.
The company also plans to expand its service in future and select the best locations, including specialized care for wedding wear, quilts, and daily home laundry products, based on demand from each local market. This localized approach, combined with centralized quality standards, is central to how Lumina Laundry intends to scale its franchise network in future.
For franchise inquiries, service details, or to book a pickup, visit
About Lumina Laundry
Lumina Laundry is a professional laundry and dry cleaning service and available for any types of garments, including wash and fold, dry cleaning, ironing, sofa and carpet cleaning, and doorstep pickup and delivery. This brand operates under a franchise business model that works based on a well organized and advanced technological framework across India.
Media & Franchise Contact:
Company: Lumina Laundry
Website:
Phone: 096548 20820
Registered Store Address: Nav Durg Market, Plot No 8, Rasoolpur Nawada, Rasoolpur, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309
Nav Durg Market, Plot No 8, Rasoolpur Nawada, Rasoolpur, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309
Lumina Laundry is a fast-growing laundry and dry-cleaning brand offering doorstep laundry pickup and delivery, professional steam ironing, and carpet cleaning service across its stores. Known among customers as quality dry cleaners, the brand now expands through franchise stores across India, bringing organized, tech-enabled garment care closer to local communities.
Made with an advanced franchise model, Lumina Laundry trained its partners with complete technical support, like machinery and staff training for marketing and daily management. The Sector 62 store maintains this same standard, giving the best option whenever they search for dry cleaners near me or a dryclean shop near me in their area.
In this store, customers can get a full service designed around everyday laundry and fabric care. This includes doorstep laundry pickup and delivery, along with a home pickup laundry service near me option for those who prefer their laundry collected and returned without stepping out. For anyone comparing a dry cleaners nearby, the store offers professional steam ironing and express steam ironing for quick turnarounds, alongside its core Professional Steam Ironing Service for shirts, formalwear, and everyday garments.
The store also provides home textile care, with curtain cleaning, drapery cleaners near me, searches now answered locally, and a dedicated carpet cleaning service built around pro carpet cleaning techniques that remove dust and stains from deep within the fibers. When people search for a nearest dry cleaning shop that also provides footwear, that is why they offer a shoe wash service near me covering sneakers, formal shoes, and everyday footwear. Customers looking for dry wash near me, or simply a trusted drycleaner for suits, sarees, and delicate garments, maintain the same quality. This store wants to serve as a complete laundry service near my destination for the Sector 62 and Rasoolpur Nawada community, and for steam iron near me searches specifically, an in store ironing setup is built to handle daily product or customers without quality compromise.
"We open every store with the same promise like quality, consistency and convenience for every customer," said Mr. Rohit Raghav, Owner at Lumina Laundry. "Our franchise model allows us to bring that same standard of dry cleaners and laundry care to more stores across India, even our franchise partner with proper management support.
Basically this franchise model is specially designed for entrepreneurs who are looking for low budget investment with proper management, with support setup. Franchise partners get complete support with machinery, eco-friendly cleaning processes, staff training, and marketing, that helps to run stores with a fully independent operation model. The Sector 62 location is part of the brand's broader plan to expand its franchise business model across Delhi NCR and other cities in India also.
With this opening, Lumina Laundry continues to build a network of stores that combine professional service standards with local accessibility, covering customers across different cities who want the same trusted garment care experience.
Lumina Laundry's focus on fabric safe, eco-conscious cleaning methods is best in a market where quality and consistency are the most important factors with simple processes across every franchise location, Lumina Laundry assures its customers walking into the Sector 62 store gets the exact same level of care and finish according to other Lumina Laundry store in India.
The company also plans to expand its service in future and select the best locations, including specialized care for wedding wear, quilts, and daily home laundry products, based on demand from each local market. This localized approach, combined with centralized quality standards, is central to how Lumina Laundry intends to scale its franchise network in future.
For franchise inquiries, service details, or to book a pickup, visit
About Lumina Laundry
Lumina Laundry is a professional laundry and dry cleaning service and available for any types of garments, including wash and fold, dry cleaning, ironing, sofa and carpet cleaning, and doorstep pickup and delivery. This brand operates under a franchise business model that works based on a well organized and advanced technological framework across India.
Media & Franchise Contact:
Company: Lumina Laundry
Website:
Phone: 096548 20820
Registered Store Address: Nav Durg Market, Plot No 8, Rasoolpur Nawada, Rasoolpur, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309
Nav Durg Market, Plot No 8, Rasoolpur Nawada, Rasoolpur, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201309
Lumina Laundry is a fast-growing laundry and dry-cleaning brand offering doorstep laundry pickup and delivery, professional steam ironing, and carpet cleaning service across its stores. Known among customers as quality dry cleaners, the brand now expands through franchise stores across India, bringing organized, tech-enabled garment care closer to local communities.
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