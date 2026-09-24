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Raghav Chadha On 3 Years Of Marital Bliss With Parineeti Chopra: Lucky To Do Life With You

Raghav Chadha On 3 Years Of Marital Bliss With Parineeti Chopra: Lucky To Do Life With You


2026-09-24 10:01:31
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Politician Raghav Chadha marked 3 years of marital bliss with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra with an adorable wish on social media.

Expressing his gratitude for the life the two of them are building together, Raghav uploaded a video montage of some rare moments of the lovebirds together on IG.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Three years and I'm still not sure if I've found the words to describe how much you mean to me. Which is saying something, because I'm usually not short of them (sic)."

"From that first breakfast together to now, you have somehow made every version of life feel warmer, fuller and more like home. Particularly, this past year has given us so much to hold close, and somehow made me even more grateful for the life we are building together. Happy anniversary @parineetichopra (sic)," he added.

Raghav concluded the post, saying, "I feel incredibly lucky that I get to do life with you."

Parineeti's mother and Raghav's mother-in-law, Reena Chopra, wished the couple in the comment section, saying, "Awww!! Love you both! Happy Anniversary".

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

The couple embraced parenthood on October 19, 2025, as they welcomed their son Neer.

These two are frequently seen supporting each other on social media.

Most recently, Raghav praised Parineeti ahead of her OTT debut with 'Shaque'.

Sharing the recently released trailer of 'Shaque' on his official Instagram handle, Raghav penned, "So proud of you @parineetichopra...I know how much you gave to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. Having spent some time at the shoot in Shimla, I also got to see the warmth and talent of the team behind it. An exceptionally talented bunch, and clearly one you had a lot of fun working with."

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IANS

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