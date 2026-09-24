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Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 Advances Intelligent Audio Wearables For The Agentic Age
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Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 is our first platform purpose-built to combine premium audio and voice technologies with the on-device intelligence and connectivity required for agent-powered experiences.
It enables a new generation of audio wearables that are intelligent and multimodal, including camera-enabled devices.
New AI-enhanced audio and voice technologies designed to continuously adapt to the listener delivering more immersive, personalized, and responsive experiences.
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Qualcomm® aptXTM Lossless is designed to deliver rich, immersive audio quality for premium listening experiences.
Qualcomm® XPAN extends connectivity beyond traditional Bluetooth range, enabling more seamless and designed for uninterrupted audio experiences across devices.
AI-enhanced audio technologies, including new 5th Generation Qualcomm® ANC, Qualcomm® cVcTM technology, and support for advanced multi-microphone architectures, are designed to improve noise cancellation, speech capture, and voice clarity for clearer conversations and more reliable interactions with AI assistants across a wide range of environments.
Snapdragon® Audio Sense Solution introduces innovative microphones with algorithms to deliver intelligent audio, helping devices hear voices and the world around them more clearly to enable richer voice capture, clearer communication, and more responsive AI experiences.
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