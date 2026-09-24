Chartered Management Institute Launches In Dubai To Strengthen Management Capability Across The MENA Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – September 2026: The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has officially launched its new MENA presence in Dubai, strengthening its commitment to supporting organisations, managers and leaders across the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The new Dubai office will provide a regional base for CMI to work with employers, education providers, government and other valued stakeholders, bringing its global expertise in management and leadership development closer to organisations and professionals across MENA.

The launch comes as organisations across The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) accelerate investment in AI and digital transformation while demand for skilled managers and leaders continues to grow. Research from Strategy& estimates that economic diversification, advanced technologies and the shift to knowledge-based work will create demand for an additional 700,000 top and middle managers across the GCC by 2030.

The official opening was marked by a special event, Leading in the Age of AI: Building a High-Performing GCC Workforce. The event explored practical approaches to developing future-ready leaders, supporting responsible AI adoption and creating cultures of continuous learning that align with the UAE's long-term economic and workforce ambitions, including the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and We the UAE 2031.

Ann Francke OBE, Chief Executive of CMI, said:“Launching our new MENA presence in Dubai marks an important milestone for CMI and reflects our commitment to supporting the region's ambitious economic and workforce goals. As organisations embrace AI and digital transformation, strong management and leadership will be essential to building capable, confident workforces and turning innovation into sustainable growth. We look forward to working with organisations, professionals and partners across the region to strengthen management capability and support the leaders of tomorrow.”

Mahmoud Aboulfotoh, International Director at CMI, said:“Opening our new Dubai office brings CMI closer to our members, partners and the wider management community across the region. Having a permanent presence in Dubai will enable us to work more closely with organisations and leaders across the UAE and GCC, strengthening partnerships and supporting the development of better managers and leaders. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to building an even stronger CMI community across the region.”

Massimo Brebbia CMgr FCMI, Regional Director Middle East & Caspian, Global Maritime, said:“CMI can provide a valuable bridge between internationally recognised professional standards and the realities of leading in this region. That means encouraging an exchange of ideas that respects local context while strengthening management practice.”

Binciya Salim FCMI, CEO, Wellington Campus, said:“CMI's growing presence in the region creates more opportunities for on-the-ground engagement, learner interaction and closer support for partners. Having an internationally recognised organisation with CMI's depth of experience present locally also builds greater trust and confidence among learners.”

Professor Naveed Yasin CMgr CCMI ChMC, Director, CMI-ADSM Centre, Abu Dhabi School of Management, said:“CMI's growing presence in the region gives strategic leaders and institutions greater access to internationally recognised professional standards, applied learning and a community committed to responsible management practice. It can also help strengthen the connection between management education and professional practice across the region, enabling leaders to apply global principles in ways that remain relevant to the local context.”

CMI's new MENA presence marks a significant step in its international growth, strengthening its ability to support organisations in developing confident, capable managers and helping professionals build recognised management and leadership skills across the region.

Chartered Management Institute CMI:

CMI is the only Royal Chartered Body for management and leadership, setting the global standard for professional excellence. CMI works with employers and approved education partners to provide qualifications, accredited programmes, quality assurance and pathways to Chartered status. CMI has a global community of more than 252,000 members across 170 countries.

In the Middle East and North Africa, CMI works with education and training partners to provide internationally recognised management and leadership qualifications, professional development and pathways to Chartered status.