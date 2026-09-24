Full Malls, Empty Hotels: What Carried Dubai's Retail Property Through The 2026 Tourism Shock

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Between January and August 2026, Dubai received 6.97 million international overnight visitors. Over the same eight months of 2025 it received 12.54 million. That is a 44% fall, the result of the regional escalation that began at the end of February and the flight cancellations that followed. Hotel occupancy in the city bottomed at 36% in March, according to data from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.

Over the same period, mall occupancy barely moved. Emaar reported its retail portfolio at approximately 98% occupied as of 30 June 2026, with malls revenue up 9% to AED 3.5 billion (US$1.0 billion) and segment EBITDA up 10% to AED 3.1 billion. CBRE's Q2 2026 UAE review put major Dubai malls at around 98% occupancy and Abu Dhabi at 95%.

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Two numbers that far apart, describing the same city in the same months, are worth understanding. The gap is not a paradox and it is not resilience in any inspirational sense. It is lease structure.

Why Dubai's mall income did not follow tenant sales

Emaar was unusually direct about the mechanism in its half-year statement: leasing income stayed stable because it rests on a“predominantly base-rent structure”, and that held up“despite tenant sales moderation”. In other words, the landlord's revenue line and the tenant's revenue line moved independently, because the contract was written that way.

This is the trade-off every retail landlord makes and few discuss publicly. Turnover-linked rent shares the upside: in a record year, the landlord captures part of the tenant's growth without renegotiating anything. Base rent does the opposite - it gives up that upside in exchange for insulation when demand falls. Dubai spent a decade in conditions that made turnover rent look obviously superior. In 2026 the other side of the contract paid out.

The split shows up cleanly inside a single company. Majid Al Futtaim's H1 2026 results show malls revenue up 12% year on year and group EBITDA at a record AED 2.5 billion (US$680 million), up 11% - while its Carrefour retail arm, an operator rather than a landlord, saw revenue fall 6% on what the company called“more challenging consumer conditions, particularly in the UAE”. Group revenue grew 1%. The property side held; the trading side absorbed the shock.

Residents became the entire story

Dubai's 2025 baseline is worth restating, because it is the thing that disappeared. The emirate closed last year with 19.59 million international visitors, a third consecutive record, average hotel occupancy of 80.7% and an average stay of 3.7 nights. Malls were built, merchandised and priced around that flow of short-stay, high-conversion visitors.

Strip most of it out and what remains is the resident economy, which turned out to be larger than the tourist-facing narrative implied. Wholesale and retail trade generated AED 50.9 billion (US$13.9 billion) in the first quarter of 2026 - still the largest single contributor to Dubai's economy at roughly 22% of GDP - though sector growth slowed to 2.6%, against 4.6% across the first nine months of 2025. Growth halved; the base did not collapse.

A catchment built on residents is slower-growing and far less glamorous than one built on tourists. It is also the reason there was a floor under any of this.

Occupancy is the slowest indicator on the board

Which brings up the more uncomfortable point about the 98% figure. Occupancy is a stock measure, not a flow measure. Leases signed in 2024 and 2025 run for years; a tenant whose sales fell this year does not vacate this year, it waits for the renewal and negotiates then. Mall occupancy in mid-2026 is largely reporting decisions taken before February.

The indicators that move first are tenant sales, rent-to-sales ratios and renewal spreads - none of which are published by anyone in this market. What is published tends to be pre-shock: Cushman & Wakefield Core's annual retail update, dated December 2025, put super-regional mall rents between roughly AED 400 and AED 2,000 per square foot and recorded Fashion Avenue at Dubai Mall as the eleventh most expensive retail location globally, with rents up 9% year on year. Those were the terms on offer in a record year. The 2027 renewal round will show what they are worth now.

Footfall reporting has the same lag problem. The most recent published figure for Dubai Mall is more than 111 million visits in 2024, up 6% on 2023. No 2025 or 2026 number has been released, which in a year like this one is itself informative.

New supply designed for a market that no longer exists

Dubai's retail pipeline was committed in the record years and delivers into the recovery. Al Khail Avenue is due in 2026 and Dubai Expo Mall in 2027, alongside the long-planned Dubai Square and extensions at both Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. Emaar's AED 1.5 billion (US$408 million) District expansion at Dubai Mall replaced the former Souk with 279 outlets - 198 retail units and 81 food and beverage venues, almost three in ten given over to dining.

Developers are also embedding 80,000 to 140,000 square feet of community retail into new mixed-use masterplans, and those schemes have been reaching full occupancy within a year of completion. With Dubai's population projected to reach 5.8 million by 2040, the long-run demand case holds. The near-term question is different: convenience-led local retail competes for exactly the resident spending that carried the market through 2026, and it arrives while the tourist half is still rebuilding. August brought 869,000 visitors and 66% hotel occupancy - the best month since February, and 89% of the August 2025 level.

What transfers to other retail markets

The Gulf's conditions are specific, but the year produced three portable lessons, none of which require a war to be useful.

A lease structure is a risk allocation, not a pricing detail. The choice between base and turnover rent decides who absorbs a demand shock. Most operators discover which side of that trade they are on only once the shock arrives. Occupancy is a lagging indicator and should be reported as one. Tenant sales, rent-to-sales ratios and renewal spreads describe the asset's condition in something close to real time. Occupancy describes what the asset looked like eighteen months ago. Diversified income earns its keep in the bad year, not the good one. Majid Al Futtaim posted record EBITDA on 1% revenue growth. That is a portfolio effect, and it is invisible while everything is growing.

There is a fourth item that resists the bullet-point treatment: service charge. It is where a downturn is actually negotiated, because a tenant under pressure feels operating costs before it feels rent, and it is the number almost nobody publishes. Headline rents are tracked by every major agency; the cost stacked on top of them is settled asset by asset and disclosed almost nowhere, which is why cross-market comparison in the UAE usually stops at occupancy. Attempts to close that gap are rare - the UAE market analysis published by Roksolana Pyrtko, a lawyer and shopping centre executive, is one of them, tracking mall occupancy, service charges and rental caps from published sources rather than from agency summaries.

The instructive part of Dubai's 2026 is not that its malls stayed full. It is that they stayed full for a reason that had nothing to do with demand - and that the market will not find out what that year actually cost until tenants sit down to renew.