Amadeus To Introduce Amadeus Max For Travel Sellers Across The Gulf

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New AI-augmented capability within Amadeus Selling Platform aims to simplify fare interpretation, streamline workflows, and enhance travel servicing efficiency Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Rather than being a standalone tool, the Amadeus Max for Travel Sellers is fully embedded within Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, integrating directly into existing workflows to support agents in real-time.

Dubai, UAE: Amadeus is preparing to introduce its new“Amadeus Max for Travel Sellers” across the Gulf region as part of its continued commitment to advancing intelligent travel technology and empowering travel sellers with faster, smarter, and more efficient workflows.

Integrated within Amadeus Selling Platform Connect and drawing on Amadeus' position as the industry's trusted system of record, the AI-powered copilot has been designed to support travel consultants in navigating complex airline fare rules, interpreting Passenger Name Record (PNR) histories, and simplifying Smart Flow creation to improve day-to-day operational efficiency.

The launch comes at a time when travel agencies across the GCC are increasingly seeking technologies that reduce operational complexity while enabling agents to focus more on customer engagement and higher-value traveller experiences. It also reflects Amadeus' broader long-term investment in artificial intelligence and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Amadeus has already introduced AI-enabled capabilities within corporate travel booking, hotel business intelligence, and operational management platforms using Microsoft Azure OpenAI technologies. The collaboration is focused on enabling more intelligent automation, improving operational resilience, and allowing travel professionals to dedicate more time to personalised, high-value traveller services rather than repetitive manual processes.

The new Amadeus Max for Travel Sellers is expected to help agencies accelerate booking-related tasks, reduce errors, and improve service consistency by providing instant guidance and actionable insights directly within the workflow environment. The tool can significantly reduce the time required for fare rule interpretation and PNR history retrieval, while also simplifying processes that traditionally require extensive training or manual intervention.

By integrating AI capabilities directly into the Amadeus Selling Platform, the solution aims to create a more intuitive servicing environment for agents handling increasingly sophisticated traveller requests and airline policies.

This translates into tangible operational gains, including faster processing of complex bookings, reduced error rates, improved service consistency, and quicker onboarding of new agents.

Ernesto Sánchez Beaumont, Managing Director, Amadeus Gulf, said:“Travel agents today are operating in an increasingly dynamic and information-intensive environment where speed, precision, and customer experience are more important than ever. The introduction of Amadeus Max for Travel Sellers reflects our commitment to equipping the travel trade with intelligent tools that simplify complexity, improve productivity, and allow agents to focus on delivering more meaningful traveller experiences. We believe AI will play an important role in shaping the future of travel retailing across the Gulf region.”

Beyond individual AI applications, Amadeus is uniquely positioned to orchestrate the AI-powered travel ecosystem by connecting suppliers, sellers and AI assistants to trusted, dynamic travel data at scale in a neutral, secure and responsible way. Built on its foundation as the travel industry's trusted system of record since 1987, its deep integration across the global travel ecosystem and its ability to operate at production scale, supported by strong governance through its AI Office and strategic partnerships, Amadeus is helping the industry embrace artificial intelligence with integrity and trust.

The company's platform powers millions of travel searches and bookings every day, processing up to 150,000 transactions per second at peak times while connecting hundreds of systems, products and workflows across the industry. As AI adoption accelerates, Amadeus believes AI will reinforce and augment its platform, providing the trusted execution layer that enables the next generation of intelligent travel services. This is the role Amadeus is built to play: orchestrating AI for the benefit of the travel industry and making the experience of travel better for everyone.

The upcoming Gulf rollout further reinforces Amadeus' broader strategy of integrating practical artificial intelligence capabilities into travel distribution and servicing platforms to support the evolving needs of travel agencies, airlines, and travellers alike. With travel demand across the GCC continuing to grow rapidly, the introduction of AI-native servicing tools is expected to help agencies scale operations more efficiently while enhancing responsiveness and traveller satisfaction.

About Amadeus:

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere with the help of innovation, partnerships, and responsibility to people, places, and the planet. Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry by enabling more open ways of working and more connected ways of thinking, all centered around the traveler. The Amadeus open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem, from startups to large industry players and governments, transforming how travel works.

We are committed to making travel a force for social and environmental good. As a collective responsibility, we strive to protect and enhance the people and places we visit, ensuring that travel continues to contribute positively to our world.

Innovation is at the heart of Amadeus. Our diverse global workforce represents over 150 nationalities who are passionate about travel and technology, constantly addressing real challenges with forward-thinking solutions. Amadeus is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS as part of the IBEX 35. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years.