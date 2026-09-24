Resilience And Stability Remain Key Hallmarks Of Business Aviation In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Regional growth and increasing operational complexity are driving greater emphasis on integrated medical, security and risk management solutions across business aviation Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Resilience and operational stability continue to be the defining strengths of the business aviation sector across the Middle East, supporting sustained growth and ensuring the seamless movement of passengers, crews and critical missions throughout the region. This is made possible by collaboration and sharing of expertise across the sector.

According to MedAire, a medical and security response organisation for aviation and maritime, as business aviation activity expands across key markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, operators are increasingly prioritising comprehensive risk management, medical support and security planning to maintain the highest standards of operational excellence.

The region's highly developed aviation ecosystem, supported by world-class infrastructure, strong regulatory collaboration and continued investment across the sector, have reinforced the Middle East's reputation as one of the world's most resilient business aviation markets.

As demand continues to grow, the industry is working together to honour its commitment to safety, security and preparedness, which remains central to its ability to deliver reliable connectivity for corporate, government, medical and humanitarian operations.

“The Middle East has become one of MedAire's most active and important regions, and the needs of aviation clients here are growing in both scale and complexity,” said Reely Rajan, Director, India, Middle East & Africa, MedAire.“We have expanded our footprint beyond Dubai into Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India so that more of our expertise sits closer to the people and operations it supports. That proximity matters. In a medical or security situation, global reach is most valuable when it is joined by local knowledge, established relationships and the ability to move quickly.”

MedAire's Dubai Assistance Centre operates as one of two 24/7 aviation security platforms alongside Phoenix, Arizona, supporting clients such as business and general aviation operators throughout the region with medical, security, and operational risk management worldwide.

“Every day, the people in our Dubai Assistance Centre turn medical and security expertise into decisions operators can act on, often across borders and under time pressure,” added Peter Tuggey, Managing Director, Aviation Europe, MEA and APAC, MedAire.“During this year's regional conflict, we evacuated the office and shifted the operation, but the work did not stop: calls were answered, cases continued and our specialists remained alongside clients. Business aviation is essential to the Middle East's connectivity, especially when routes, schedules and assumptions are changing by the hour.”

According to Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), demand for business aviation across the Middle East remains robust, fuelled by strong economic growth, rising private wealth and the continued expansion of key aviation hubs in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. This momentum is attracting greater interest from international operators and brokers seeking to establish or expand their regional presence. This is also reflected in the strong presence from international exhibitors, speakers and visitors who have confirmed for the upcoming edition of MEBAA Show on 8th -10th December.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, a leading business aviation operator in the Middle East, works closely with MedAire to help ensure the highest standards of passenger and crew wellbeing, operational safety and risk preparedness. Through access to medical assistance, security intelligence and expert guidance, the partnership enables safe, seamless and resilient operations across international markets.

“DC Aviation Al-Futtaim's resilience and sustainability relies on our partners like MedAire, which provide us with nearly unlimited security, intelligence, and insights all over the globe,” said Clemens Rothmann, Captain & Director Flight Operations, DC Aviation Al-Futtaim.“Their support enables us to enhance crew and passenger safety and maintain the highest standards of reliability wherever we operate.”

Aircraft sales, management, and charter services provider Empire Aviation is another operator that works with MedAire to facilitate a seamless experience for the aircraft owners and passengers it serves.

“Private aviation is a team game and behind every seamless journey is an expert team managing the details that remain largely invisible to the passenger,” said Paul van der Blom, Head of Aircraft Management Services, Empire Aviation.“We are fortunate to have built a strong set of partnerships, including with MedAire, over the last 20 years, as Dubai's world class ecosystem of private aviation specialists continues to develop. Ultimately, our aircraft owners benefit from the commitment, reliability and transparency of these experienced experts.”

Resilience and stability will enable operators to deliver reliable, efficient and uninterrupted services in an increasingly complex operating environment. Supported by advanced infrastructure, strong regulatory frameworks and specialised partners such as MedAire, the sector remains well positioned to safeguard passengers, crews and assets while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. These core strengths have reinforced the region's reputation as one of the world's most resilient and trusted business aviation markets.

At the same time, with demand for business aviation across the region remaining strong, both global and local companies are expanding infrastructure and new capabilities to meet evolving customer needs. Together, these trends underscore the region's growing importance within the global business aviation landscape and its long-term prospects for continued growth. In a time of rapid change, the business aviation community will come together later this year at MEBAA Show, providing a key platform for industry stakeholders to discuss emerging opportunities and strengthen partnerships that will shape the future of business aviation in the Middle East and beyond.