Metrc Extends Track-And-Trace Partnership With State Of Colorado Department Of Revenue (DOR) And Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED)

"The Inventory Tracking System remains essential to Colorado's oversight of the regulated marijuana industry," said an MED spokesperson. "The system helps support compliance, product safety, diversion prevention, tax accountability, and consumer protection."

Since pioneering Colorado's track-and-trace framework in 2014, Metrc has continued to evolve its technology to meet the needs of one of the nation's most mature cannabis markets. The MED will have a robust set of reporting and data analytics tools through Metrc InsightsTM, which provide both macro-level market reporting and more granular anomaly and risk detection. The new contract will include several updates to the system to support the MED's focus on improved efficiency and sustainability.

Additionally, Colorado businesses will soon have access to Metrc Retail IDTM, which enables item-level identification through consumer-facing QR codes. By scanning a product, consumers can access information such as product origin, testing details, and other key data, helping build trust and transparency throughout the legal cannabis marketplace. Retail ID additionally supports operational efficiencies by reducing labeling complexity and streamlining inventory management.

"Colorado helped define the modern regulated cannabis market, and we are honored to continue supporting the state's leadership in cannabis oversight and innovation," said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc. "For more than a decade, we've worked alongside the MED to provide the transparency, accountability, and regulatory insight needed to maintain a safe and secure cannabis marketplace. We look forward to building on that legacy and continuing to deliver solutions that support both regulators and licensees as the landscape continues to evolve."

As the nation's leading cannabis regulatory technology provider, Metrc continues to partner with jurisdictions across the United States to support safe, transparent, and compliant cannabis markets. While regulatory frameworks vary by state, the shared objective remains the same: protecting consumers, supporting legitimate businesses, and strengthening trust in the regulated supply chain.

About Metrc

Metrc is a leading provider of regulatory track-and-trace systems for highly regulated industries. In the U.S. cannabis sector, the company's solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 30 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market.