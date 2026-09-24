Harbourfront Centre Brings The Shaw Festival's Celebrated Masterpiece Sleuth To Toronto This Fall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The psychological thriller launches an inaugural multi-year artistic residency with the Shaw Festival at Harbourfront Centre

Toronto, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleuth, the fiendishly clever game of cat and mouse from playwright Anthony Shaffer, arrives at Harbourfront Centre this fall as the first production in the Shaw Festival's inaugural artistic residency on Toronto's waterfront.

Directed by Peter Fernandes, the sharp and stylish Tony and Edgar Award-winning whodunit begins previews October 16 at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre.

When Milo Tindle (Sepehr Reybod) arrives at the lavish home of famed mystery writer Andrew Wyke (Patrick Galligan) hoping to discuss his plan to marry Wyke's estranged wife, Marguerite, Wyke agrees on one condition: Tindle must help him stage a robbery of Marguerite's well-insured jewellery. What begins as a staged swindle quickly descends into a dangerous duel of wits, deceit and escalating vengeance.

Rounding out the cast of Sleuth are Philip Mayfield as Inspector Doppler, Liam McNulty as Detective Sergeant Tarrant and Stanley Rushton as Police Constable Higgs. The production features set design by Sim Suzer, costume design by Joyce Padua, lighting design by Mikael Kangas and original music and sound design by John Gzowski. The stage management team includes stage manager Allan Teichman and assistant stage manager Becca Jorgensen.

The production also marks the professional directorial debut of Fernandes, a Toronto-based actor, director and writer who has spent five seasons as a member of the Shaw Festival acting ensemble and was recently appointed as Artistic Associate of Crow's Theatre in Toronto. After making its debut in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year, Sleuth now brings Fernandes' work home to Toronto.

“Sleuth is a thrilling way to begin Shaw's artistic residency with Harbourfront Centre. It has kept sold-out houses in Niagara-on-the-Lake enthralled with its suspense and sheer theatrical gamesmanship,” said Tim Carroll, Artistic Director, Shaw Festival.“After its final performance at Shaw on October 9, we're delighted to bring the production to Toronto, specially adapted for The Fleck stage, and invite a whole new audience to test their wits.”

“Sleuth marks the moment this new partnership moves from an idea to the stage, and the beginning of what we believe will become an important new chapter for theatre at Harbourfront Centre,” says Tenio Evangelista, President and Chair of Harbourfront Centre's Board of Directors.“This residency gives us an opportunity to build something meaningful with the Shaw Festival, connecting extraordinary artists and productions with Toronto audiences while continuing to establish our waterfront as a place where exceptional cultural experiences happen year-round. We're proud to begin that journey with Sleuth.”

On stage at The Fleck at Harbourfront Centre Theatre from October 16 to November 1, Sleuth is recommended for audience members 13+. Running time is approximately two hours, including one 20-minute intermission.

The inaugural season continues with the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by Tim Carroll, running November 12 to December 23. A third production, running January 22 to February 21, 2027, will be announced in October.

Tickets to Sleuth start at $50, with three-show packages also available.

Cast:

Patrick Galligan - Andrew Wyke

Philip Mayfield - Inspector Doppler

Liam McNulty - Detective Sergeant Tarrant

Sepehr Reybod* - Milo Tindle

Stanley Rushton - Police Constable Higgs

Creative & Production:

Peter Fernandes - Director

Sim Suzer - Set Designer

Joyce Padua - Costume Designer

Mikael Kangas - Lighting Designer

John Gzowski - Original Music and Sound Design

Allan Teichman - Stage Manager

Becca Jorgensen - Assistant Stage Manager

Lisa Russell - Production Stage Manager

Leigh McClymont - Associate Production Stage Manager

Parker Feenstra - Assistant Set Designer

Hina Nishioka - Assistant Lighting Designer

John Stead - Fight Director

Jeffrey Simlett - Voice and Dialect Coach

*2026 Christopher Newton Intern, Sepehr Reybod, is generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.

Sleuth is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

For more information or to purchase tickets and packages to all three shows, visit HarbourfrontCentre.com.

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit.

About the Shaw Festival

One of the largest charitable theatre companies in North America, the Shaw Festival's mission is to enrich and connect people's lives through theatre. Based in beautiful Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Shaw's 2026 productions include

Through its All.Together.Now. campaign, The Shaw is creating new spaces and programs where people can build real human connections and rediscover their creativity. For more information, visit shawfest.com.

We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing. ~ George Bernard Shaw

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Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer

CONTACT: Morganne Campbell Harbourfront Centre 4377714562...