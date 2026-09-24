41Caijing Serves As Designated Overseas Media Partner For SHOPLINE Shenzhen Event Supporting Chinese Brands' Global Visibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leveraging its global media network and cross-border content expertise to support international communications for the next phase of independent e-commerce

Shenzhen, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 11, 2026, SHOPLINE hosted“Breaking Through and Rebuilding: The Next Phase of Independent E-commerce - New Traffic Channels and Conversion Models” in Shenzhen, co-hosted by AppLovin and StrandX and organized by Hugo Cross-border. As the event's designated overseas media partner, 41Caijing (4financial) provided on-site media coverage and international communications support, working with the organizers and ecosystem partners to strengthen the global visibility of Chinese brands expanding overseas.









Exploring New Traffic and Conversion Models for Independent E-commerce

The event brought together established sellers with annual independent-site GMV exceeding US$2 million, focusing on three key areas: AI-driven efficiency across the customer journey, incremental traffic acquisition, and trust-based conversion. SHOPLINE, AppLovin, StrandX, Xcotton, and leading sellers shared insights on website conversion, non-search traffic, systematic GEO strategies, compliance and risk management, and growth practices. The 41Caijing team covered the event on-site, bringing its key perspectives and industry insights to international audiences.

41Caijing Supports the Global Growth of Chinese Brands Through International Media

As a global financial media platform, 41Caijing (41财经) has long focused on Chinese companies expanding overseas and developments in cross-border e-commerce. As the designated overseas media partner for the SHOPLINE event, 41Caijing leveraged its global media network and cross-border content capabilities to bring discussions on AI-driven brand growth, emerging traffic channels, and new conversion models to international business audiences, helping Chinese brands gain broader global exposure for their practices and insights.

About 41Caijing

41Caijing is an AI-powered PR and marketing agent dedicated to helping brands build global visibility and accelerate growth. Backed by local execution teams across key markets, we deliver integrated communications solutions spanning PR, content marketing, offline events, media outreach and interview coordination, as well as media monitoring and reputation intelligence. By bridging language, cultural, and information gaps, 41Caijing helps brands strengthen their presence and influence in global markets and establish a meaningful voice in the AI era.

CONTACT: Noya Lee noya@41caijing.com