Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Godaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) And PROCEPT Biorobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of long-term shareholders of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS).

What Is This Investigation About? This investigation concerns whether certain of the Company's officers and directors breached fiduciary duties owed to the Company. The investigation follows the filing of a federal securities class action, Michigan Laborers' Pension Fund v. Doximity Inc., et al., Case No. 3:26-cv-10529, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) shares before August 8, 2024 and continue to hold shares today, please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever .

What is Alleged? According to the recently filed securities fraud complaint, Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) through certain of its officers, distinguished its advertising platform by emphasizing what it described as“deep engagement”-users affirmatively clicking on advertisements or sponsored content-as opposed to the more passive advertising models used by competitors. It is alleged that Doximity repeatedly attributed its growth to record engagement on its Newsfeed and represented that it was gaining market share against competitors.

The underlying class action complaint alleges, however, that these statements were materially false or misleading because Doximity allegedly: 1) overstated the impact of its Newsfeed on revenue growth; 2) was losing market share to competitors offering more favorable pricing and engagement models; and 3) despite statements emphasizing its“deep engagement” model, was also utilizing banner advertisements and e-newsletters or similar“light engagement” advertising methods.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) shares before August 8, 2024 and continue to hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever . Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #Doximity $DOCS #DOCS

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY).

What is This Investigation About? The investigations concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other corporate governance issues involving certain officers and directors of the Company. The investigation follows the filing of a federal securities class action, Johnson v. GoDaddy Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-7144 (S.D.N.Y.), against GoDaddy, Chief Executive Officer Aman Bhutani, and Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey.

Current GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shareholders who have held shares since before September 3, 2025, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? According to an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), via certain of its officers, repeatedly told investors that its strategy was focused on attracting“high-intent” customers and had moved away from discounting at the front end of its customer funnel. The complaint alleges, however, that during the same period the Company had implemented a heavily discounted promotional price for one-year.com domain contracts, which allegedly resulted in shorter-term contracts, lower average order values, and deceleration in total bookings growth.

The complaint further alleges that GoDaddy continued to represent that its high-intent customer strategy was working and that average order size was increasing, while allegedly failing to disclose the impact that the one-year promotional program was having on bookings.

On February 24, 2026, GoDaddy reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and disclosed that fourth-quarter total bookings growth had decelerated to 5%, down from 9% in the prior quarter and below analyst expectations. During the associated earnings call, the Company disclosed that it had introduced promotional pricing for one-year.com domains and that the shift in contract term and promotional pricing had reduced upfront bookings and near-term revenue.

Following these disclosures, GoDaddy's stock price declined from $92.30 per share on February 24, 2026 to $79.12 per share on February 25, 2026, a drop of more than 14%. The accompanying release similarly states that the challenged promotional strategy allegedly contributed to weaker bookings and that GoDaddy's shares fell more than 14% after the disclosures.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shareholder and have held shares since before September 3, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. $GDDY #GDDY #Godaddy

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT).

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding Planet Fitness' national rollout of an increase to its Black Card membership tier pricing and touting the ability to continue the prior year's marketing campaign. Defendants relied upon expected membership volume growth and rate increases to present an overly rosy three-year growth algorithm. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's brand health, its“We Are All Strong on This Planet” marketing messaging, and its purportedly resilient high-value, low-price (“HVLP”) subscription business model. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness' customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Notably, the Company's updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unachievable. Instead, Planet Fitness would be required to restructure its marketing strategy, losing the gains they praised from continuing the same marketing campaign, and entirely halt the planned Black Card price increase which sale projections were premised upon. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Planet Fitness' securities at artificially inflated prices.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #PlanetFitness #PLNT $PLNT

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts including: (i) that Procept had utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand; (ii) that Procept's undisclosed discount program had artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept's reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (iii) that Procept's undisclosed discount program had caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period and that this differential had materially grown over time; (iv) that Procept's consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures had created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst Procept's customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (v) that, as a result of (i)-(iv) above, defendants' representations regarding Procept's handpiece unit sales and the utilization of Procept's field Systems were materially overstated; (vi) that, as a result of (i)-(v) above, Procept was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (vii) that, as a result of (i)-(vi) above, Procept was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Procept #PRCT $PRCT

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Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

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Tel: 267-507-6085

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