Axonius Named A Strong Performer In Proactive Security Platforms By Independent Research Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Axonius achieved the highest possible score in prioritization transparency and customization, integrations for remediations, and platform cohesion

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Proactive Security Platforms, Q3 2026. Forrester evaluated proactive security platform vendors on current offering, strategy, and customer feedback.

Asset Intelligence Is the Foundation for Proactive Security

Security and IT teams pull data from numerous disconnected tools, which routinely disagree about what exists in an environment and what state it is in. Axonius pioneered the asset intelligence category to solve that problem. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, security and IT teams can reconcile conflicting data from various tools in a single platform.

As the market shifts from reactive detection toward proactive risk reduction, that reconciled foundation is what makes prioritization and remediation possible in the first place. Security and IT teams cannot act on an exposure if their own tools cannot agree it exists. Axonius has built that foundation across more than 1,400 bi-directional integrations, giving organizations a single source of truth for every asset and exposure in their environment.

Why Customers Rely on Axonius: Customization, Integrations, and Support

In its evaluation, Forrester wrote that Axonius'“strongest features are its cohesive platform experience and its capabilities for prioritization transparency and customization.” The report also found customers“praise its adapter ecosystem and rave about its customer support and relationship management.”

Forrester also noted that “customers value Axonius as a foundational asset intelligence and integration platform...” and Axonius received above-average customer feedback in the evaluation.

“A vulnerability scanner says an asset is patched. The EDR agent watching that same asset says it's still exposed. Security and IT teams lose hours every week reconciling those answers by hand before they can start fixing anything,” said Moshe Ben Simon, chief product officer at Axonius.“That reconciliation is the whole point of Axonius. We deliver an asset intelligence platform that every security and IT team can act on with confidence.”

Additional Resources



Read the blog to learn more about Axonius' recognition in The Forrester WaveTM: Proactive Security Platforms, Q3 2026. Access The Forrester WaveTM: Proactive Security Platforms, Q3 2026.



Forrester Disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization's entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at .

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