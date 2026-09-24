RAINN Names Simintha Esson Chief Development Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonprofit executive brings nearly two decades of experience building transformational partnerships and enhancing donor engagement to that expand organizational impact

Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, today announced the appointment of Simintha Esson as Chief Development Officer, effective September 7, 2026. Esson will lead RAINN's fundraising strategy and philanthropic partnerships, working to grow the resources that sustain the National Sexual Assault Hotline and RAINN's survivor services, education, and public policy work.

Esson brings nearly 20 years of nonprofit leadership and fundraising experience to the role, including executive positions at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Heart Rhythm Society, the Council of Chief State School Officers, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America Foundation. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the American Diabetes Association.

“Simintha has a tremendous history of helping organizations expand their fundraising capacity, and we're excited to have her join our executive team,” said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN's founder and CEO.“With her help, RAINN will be able to expand our ability to help survivors, improve the justice process, and create programs to prevent sexual violence against kids and adults.”

Known for a data-driven approach to fundraising, Esson has developed strategic funding plans and led the adoption of digital tools, data, and automation to reach more donors and deepen engagement. Her work has included building and advancing strategic partnerships with leaders at companies including Walgreens, Johnson & Johnson, Amazon Web Services, and Google.

“The most powerful partnerships begin with a shared hope for a better future and a belief that together, we can help create it,” said Esson.“I've spent my career bringing people and organizations together to turn that belief into meaningful impact. At RAINN, I'm excited to invite even more people into this work as we expand support for survivors, strengthen pathways to justice, advance prevention, and create lasting change.”

In addition to her executive work, Esson is a lecturer at Northeastern University, where she teaches graduate-level courses in nonprofit management, marketing, and fundraising. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in social justice from Loyola University Chicago, where she later served on the Alumni Association Board. She has also served on the board of the Center for Healthcare Innovation.

RAINN's victim service programs have helped more than 5.5 million people since the nonprofit's founding in 1994.

About RAINN

RAINN is the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization and creator and operator of the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN's mission is to stop sexual violence by supporting survivors, holding perpetrators accountable, and creating safer communities. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential, 24/7 support in English and en Español is available. Call 800.656.HOPE (4673), chat at RAINN.org/hotline, or text“HOPE” to 64673.





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Simintha Esson, RAINN Chief Development Officer

CONTACT: Jennifer Simmons Kaleba Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) 301.456.0510...