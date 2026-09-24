INFINITI Launches Live Training to Make Every Safety Meeting Count

INFINITI Live Training

New feature gives fleets a more effective way to conduct safety meetings and coaching sessions across locations and schedules.

- Lydia Wommack, Marketing Director of INFINITI

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INFINITI Fleet Safety Training has announced Live Training, a new feature that combines the interaction of an instructor-led meeting with the reach and accountability of online safety training.

Traditional in-person meetings force teams to choose between delaying an important conversation and moving forward without everyone present. Drivers may be on the road, and employees may work different shifts or report to separate terminals. Repeating the meeting takes more time and creates opportunities for the message to change between groups.

Live Training on the INFINITI learning management system removes those limits. Safety leaders and management can speak directly to employees across multiple locations without requiring everyone to gather in one room. Participants still have the opportunity to ask questions and hear the reasons behind company expectations. The company gains a consistent message that can reach the entire assigned workforce.

This makes Live Training useful for more than routine instruction. Fleets can respond to recent incidents while the details are still relevant. Safety leaders can show how everyday decisions affect preventable losses and operating costs. That connection makes training more meaningful than a standard meeting built around reminders alone.

“Imagine reaching 100% of your team or company, guaranteed. Live Training gives fleets a smooth, documented way to connect leadership, trainers, or experts directly with employees across the country, all within the INFINITI platform,” said Lydia Wommack, Marketing Director of INFINITI,“Companies can conduct live meetings across multiple locations while automatically preserving the training so employees who cannot attend in real time don't miss out.”

Each video meeting is hosted through INFINITI with the ability to share your screen and interact. Sessions are recorded and a custom quiz can be attached to check for comprehension. After the meeting ends, the recording and quiz become an on-demand assignment for anyone who wasn't able to make it. Employees who could not attend receive the same instruction without requiring the safety team to conduct another session.

The quiz feature adds accountability that an in-person meeting may not provide, and the ability to set a required passing score ensures comprehension. Certificates document successful completion. Results remain available through INFINITI's Microsoft BI reporting tools, giving the company a comprehensive training record in one place.

Live Training help fleets preserve the value of direct conversation without letting time and location barriers limit communication. Safety teams can address immediate concerns, reach more employees, and confirm completion through one connected system. The result is a company meeting, safety meeting, or coaching session that remains useful long after the live discussion ends.

Live Training will be available with INFINITI Fleet Safety Training's Gold plan and higher.

Register at infinitifleetsafety/webinars/ for a first look at Live Training on September 24.

For more information about INFINITI Fleet Safety Training, visit infinitisafety.

Lydia Wommack

INFINITI Fleet Safety Training

+1 903-792-3866

email us here

INFINITI Launches Live Training to Make Every Safety Meeting Count

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INFINITI Launches Live Training to Make Every Safety Meeting Count News Provided By Vertical Alliance Group, Inc. September 24, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Insurance Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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