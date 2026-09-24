Coral Gables' Inaugural Day Of Design Draws City Leaders, International Brands And Leading Design Editors

From left: Coral Gables Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson; Katie and Ruben Gutierrez of Errez Design; Gloria Baez, Vice President, Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce; Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago; and JP Faber, Coral Gables Magazine Photo: Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye

Coral Gables' first Day of Design drew 687 guests on Sept. 22 to Maison Mischief, the Coral Gables Museum, Scavolini and Maison & Co.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coral Gables' inaugural Day of Design took over the city's design district on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, drawing 687 guests and uniting showrooms, architects, designers, civic leaders and national design media for an afternoon-into-evening celebration of craftsmanship and creativity. Produced by Cordero Consulting, the program moved across four destinations, Maison Mischief, the Coral Gables Museum, Scavolini and Maison & Co.The day opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Maison Mischief with Katie and Ruben Gutierrez of Errez Design, joined by Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson, Gloria Baez of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, and JP Faber Editor-in-Chief of Coral Gables Magazine. The“Artistry Atelier” workshop had live painting by muralist and decorative artist, Grahame Ménage, guests then moved to the Coral Gables Museum for“Materials, Mastery, & Meaning: The Art of Enduring Design,” a conversation moderated by Harriet Mays Powell, Editor-in-Chief of Palm Beach Cottages & Gardens. Panelists Luciana Fragali of Design Solutions Miami; Jacqueline Gonzalez Touzet of Touzet Studio; Jorge L. Hernandez of JLH Architect; and Jorge Bernal of Perkins & Will Miami Studio explored how thoughtful materials, generational craftsmanship and meaning transform a structure into an inheritance. Guests continued to Scavolini for“The Art of the Italian Kitchen” workshop, and the evening closed at Maison & Co with the“Beyond Illumination” reception. Maison & Co., Modern Luxury, MONIOMI, Subzero Wolf, and Hudson Valley Lighting Group hosted a conversation on lighting as art and atmosphere, tied to the MONIOMI x Corbett collaboration and MONIOMI's new La Sala gallery concept. The panel was moderated by Jesse Bratter of Modern Luxury; panelists Monica Santayana and Ronald Alvarez (MONIOMI), Sarah Speck (Hudson Valley LightingGroup), and Elizabeth Ortiz (Maison & Co.).Notable guests included Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson; Gloria Baez, Vice President of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce; Giorgio Ricco, Chief Executive Officer of Scavolini USA, and Daniele Busca, Creative Brand Director of Scavolini; Katie and Ruben Gutierrez of Errez Design; Monica Santayana and Ronald Alvarez of Moniomi; Sarah Speck of Hudson Valley Lighting; and Elizabeth Ortiz of Maison & Co; and panelists Luciana Fragali of Design Solutions Miami, Jacqueline Gonzalez Touzet of Touzet Studio, Jorge L. Hernandez of JLH Architect and Jorge Bernal of Perkins & Will Miami studio. Founder of Day of Design: Byron Cordero of Cordero Consulting; and Tiffany Young.Members of the design media in attendance included Jesse Bratter, Editor at Large of Modern Luxury Interiors South Florida; JP Faber, Editor-in-Chief, and Amy Donner, Publisher, of Coral Gables Magazine; and Harriet Mays Powell, Editor-in-Chief of Palm Beach Cottages & Gardens.“We set out to give Coral Gables a single day that brings its entire design community together, and seeing city leaders, international brands, architects and the editors who shape the conversation in the same rooms showed us what this city is capable of,” said Byron Cordero, Founder & Principal of Cordero Consulting.“The inaugural edition has laid the foundation for Day of Design to become a fixture on South Florida's design calendar.”The program builds on a design legacy nearly a century in the making. Coral Gables was founded in the 1920s by developer George Merrick, who envisioned a meticulously planned“City Beautiful” defined by its Mediterranean Revival character and seven themed“villages,” each built in a distinct architectural style. Day of Design continues that legacy, inviting today's designers, showrooms and craftspeople to write the next chapter of a city built, from its founding, on design.“Design has always been part of Coral Gables' identity, from the architecture and thoughtful planning that shaped our city a century ago to the showrooms, designers and creative businesses that are contributing to its continued growth today,” said Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago.“Coral Gables continues to strengthen its reputation as a destination for exceptional design, craftsmanship and creativity, and we welcome opportunities that introduce more people to the talent and businesses that make our community so distinctive.”“Coral Gables has always had a strong connection to design,” said Gloria Baez, Vice President, Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce.“The Day of Design is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the exceptional businesses and creative talent."

Byron Cordero

Cordero Consulting

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Coral Gables' Inaugural Day of Design Draws City Leaders, International Brands and Leading Design Editors News Provided By Cordero Consulting September 24, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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