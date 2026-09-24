Heymilo Spins Out Interview Cheat Detection Technology As Standalone Product, Red

How HeyMilo Red Works

Scans existing interview recordings for deepfakes, proxy candidates, AI-assisted answers and coaching. Returns timestamped evidence through an API or webhook.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HeyMilo today announced the launch of HeyMilo Red, a standalone cheat detection and proctoring layer designed to help companies verify the integrity of remote interviews.

The technology was originally developed as part of HeyMilo's AI recruiting platform, where it is used to identify signs of candidate impersonation, AI-assisted answers, outside coaching and other forms of interview fraud. HeyMilo decided to release the technology as a standalone product after seeing demand from companies that wanted the integrity layer without replacing their existing interviewing or recruiting systems.

"Cheat detection started as a feature inside HeyMilo, but we kept hearing from teams that wanted this capability on its own," said Ramie Raufdeen, CTO and co-founder of HeyMilo. "They already had Zoom, their ATS and their interview process. What they needed was a way to check whether the person on the call was who they claimed to be and whether the answers were actually their own."

Red analyzes recordings across video, audio and transcript data. It can flag deepfakes and face swaps, proxy interviewing, AI-generated or scripted answers, whispered coaching, second screens, off-camera reading and additional people in the room.

Rather than returning a generic risk score, findings are tied to specific moments in the recording. Each finding includes a time window, confidence score and supporting evidence so hiring teams can review what triggered the system before making a decision.

Red was built as a proprietary multimodal detection system rather than relying on a single general-purpose AI model. Multiple signals are analyzed on the same timeline and corroborated before they become findings, an approach designed to reduce false positives while giving reviewers more useful evidence.

The product is also designed to fit into existing workflows. Companies can upload recordings directly or send video URLs programmatically using Red's API. Results can be returned through the console, signed webhooks or structured JSON, allowing engineering teams to add interview integrity checks to an ATS, assessment platform, interviewing product or internal hiring system.

"We didn't want companies to have to move their interviews into another platform just to add proctoring," Raufdeen said. "If you're already recording the interview, Red can sit behind the workflow you already have."

While recruiting is the first use case, HeyMilo is also developing Red for other recorded conversations where identity and authenticity matter, including certification processes, compliance reviews and sales calls.

HeyMilo is preparing Proctor Bench a benchmark designed to measure cheat-detection accuracy and false-positive rates across Red and leading frontier AI models.

HeyMilo Red is available now. Companies and developers can learn more and start scanning recordings at heymilo/red

About HeyMilo

HeyMilo builds AI recruiting infrastructure for organizations hiring at volume. Its platform uses AI agents to screen, interview and evaluate candidates across voice, video, SMS and other channels while integrating with the recruiting systems companies already use.

HeyMilo is headquartered in New York with a globally distributed team.

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HeyMilo AI

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HeyMilo Spins Out Interview Cheat Detection Technology as Standalone Product, Red News Provided By HeyMilo AI September 24, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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