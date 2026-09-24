Horton & Mendez Surpasses $100 Million In Client Recoveries Over Three Years

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horton & Mendez Injury & Car Accident Attorneys has officially surpassed $100 million recovered, a benchmark reached within approximately three years of operation. This milestone represents a significant transfer of funds from insurance providers back to individuals who have sustained injuries or faced financial hardship due to negligence. For more information on legal services and case results, visit hortonmendez.

The recovery volume places the Wilmington-based practice within the top tier of personal injury firms nationwide, a metric typically associated with massive national outfits rather than boutique regional firms.

Recovery components and client impact

Since the firm began tracking recovery data in 2023, the legal team has focused on resolving claims where insurance companies initially declined to provide adequate compensation. The $100 million figure reflects the successful procurement of funds for several critical needs:

Medical Expense Coverage: Addressing outstanding bills for emergency care and long-term rehabilitation.

Wage Restoration: Offsetting the financial impact of temporary or permanent disability for families.

Future Financial Security: Providing the necessary capital for individuals to rebuild after catastrophic events.

The achievement distinguishes the firm from the majority of the 50,000 personal injury practices operating in the United States. While reaching this threshold often takes decades for most firms, Horton & Mendez secured these outcomes through a streamlined approach to intake, medical record procurement, and litigation. The firm maintains a localized team structure where case progression is handled with individual attention rather than high-volume processing.

This financial milestone serves as a metric for the firm's growth and its ability to navigate the complexities of the legal system effectively. By securing these funds, the firm has bridged the gap between initial insurance denials and the financial restoration required by those who have been wronged.

Taylor Godbold

Horton & Mendez Injury & Car Accident Attorneys

+1 (910) 660-0223

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Horton & Mendez surpasses $100 million in client recoveries over three years News Provided By DRIVE Law Firm Marketing September 24, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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