Mfish Adds An Integrated Charging Format With The E-Monster 65W 3-In-1 Charger

The mfish E-Monster 65W combines wired charging, magnetic wireless charging and a built-in retractable cable.

The mfish E-Monster 65W combines wired charging, magnetic wireless charging and a built-in retractable cable.

The compact charger combines USB-C power, magnetic wireless charging and a built-in retractable cable.

- mfish spokespersonALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- mfish is adding a more integrated format to its everyday charging range with the E-Monster 65W 3-in-1 Charger. The compact design combines wired charging, magnetic wireless charging and a built-in retractable cable in one unit intended for home, work and travel.The E-Monster can charge up to three compatible devices at the same time. Its built-in cable is designed to reduce the need to pack a separate loose cable, while the magnetic wireless surface gives compatible phones a second way to connect. A foldable wall plug helps the charger fit more easily into bags and small storage spaces.“A charging setup is not only about peak wattage; it is also about how many separate pieces a person has to find, pack and manage,” an mfish spokesperson said.“The E-Monster brings the charger, a retractable cable and wireless charging into one compact format.”The charger provides up to 65W wired output for compatible phones, tablets and other USB-C devices. Charging speed and simultaneous-device performance depend on the connected devices, cable path, supported protocols and current power allocation. Magnetic alignment and wireless charging performance also depend on device and case compatibility.The product is designed around a mixed-device routine rather than a single connector. A user may rely on the wired connection for a higher-power USB-C device while using the magnetic surface for a compatible phone and the remaining charging path for a smaller accessory. The exact allocation should be checked against the current product instructions before travel or higher-load use.The integrated approach is intended for people who regularly move between a desk, shared work area and travel environment. Instead of treating the cable as a separate accessory, the retractable design keeps it attached to the charger and allows it to be stored when not in use.The foldable plug and stored cable also reduce exposed parts while the unit is packed. As with any wall charger, users should keep ventilation areas clear, inspect the cable and connectors for damage and follow the electrical and compatibility guidance supplied with the product.The E-Monster 65W is offered in Red and Green. Its rounded, color-forward design extends the visual language of the mfish E-Monster series, which pairs charging functions with portable forms and more expressive finishes.The mfish E-Monster 65W 3-in-1 Charger is available through the mfish website, subject to inventory. Buyers should consult the current product page for device compatibility, active promotions and availability.More information about the E-Monster 65W 3-in-1 Charger is available online.About mfishmfish is a consumer electronics brand focused on charging products and mobile power accessories designed for work, travel and everyday use. Its lineup includes GaN chargers, desktop charging stations, power banks and USB-C cables. Learn more at .

Deric ChenGuoZhi

mfish

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mfish Adds an Integrated Charging Format with the E-Monster 65W 3-in-1 Charger News Provided By MFish September 24, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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