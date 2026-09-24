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WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 venue guide
24.09.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from
WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 opens on Sept 22, with the skill competitions running from Sept 23 to 26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), or NECC.
What's at the NECC?
Three major WorldSkills events will take place at the venue.
The 48th WorldSkills Competition: The competition brings together 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions to compete in 64 skill competitions across six sectors. The skill competitions are spread across eight halls: 1.1H, 1.2H, 2.1H, 3H, 4.1H, 5.1H, 6.1H, and 6.2H.
WorldSkills Conference 2026: The conference will be held in Hall 4.2H from Sept 23 to 25. Policymakers, government officials, industry leaders, educators, and young people will discuss technical and vocational education and training, as well as skills development.
WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Expo: The expo will run from Sept 23 to 26, with Hall 5.2H as its main venue. Visitors can watch skills demonstrations, try hands-on activities, and explore themed exhibitions.
Tip: Pick the competition halls for the skills that interest you, then head to 5.2H for expo activities.
Where to find the 64 skills
1. Manufacturing and Engineering Technology
Hall 1.2H
Welding
Mechanical Engineering CAD
Industrial Design Technology
Robot Systems Integration
Optoelectronic Technology
Electronics
Hall 3H
Industrial Mechanics
Industrial Control
Water Technology
Renewable Energy
Mechatronics
Industry 4.0
Hall 5.1H
Additive Manufacturing
CNC Turning
CNC Milling
Chemical Laboratory Technology
Autonomous Mobile Robotics
2. Information and Communication Technology
Hall 4.1H
Cloud Computing
Software Testing
Cyber Security
Hall 6.2H
Mobile Applications Development
Software Applications Development
Web Technologies
IT Network Systems Administration
ICT Network Infrastructure
3. Construction and Building Technology
Hall 1.1H
Plastering and Drywall Systems
Concrete Construction Work
Landscape Gardening
Bricklaying
Hall 1.2H
Intelligent Security Technology
Hall 2.1H
Wall and Floor Tiling
Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
Painting and Decorating
Plumbing and Heating
Electrical Installations
Digital Construction
Hall 6.2H
Cabinetmaking
Joinery
Carpentry
4. Transportation and Logistics
Hall 3H
Aircraft Maintenance
Automobile Technology
Rail Vehicle Technology
Hall 5.1H
Car Painting
Heavy Vehicle Technology
Autobody Repair
Unmanned Aerial Systems
Hall 6.2H
Logistics and Freight Forwarding
5. Creative Arts and Fashion
Hall 4.1H
Visual Merchandising
3D Digital Game Art
Hall 6.1H
Graphic Design Technology
Jewellery
Digital Interactive Media Design
Fashion Technology
Floristry
6. Social and Personal Services
Hall 4.1H
Cooking
Bakery
Patisserie and Confectionery
Restaurant Service
Hall 6.1H
Hairdressing
Beauty Therapy
Retail Sales
Health and Social Care
Dental Prosthetics
Hotel Reception
Tip: A full bilingual list of the 64 skills and the competition map can be accessed by scanning the QR codes at the venue.
Try-a-Skill activities are also available throughout the competition halls. Check the official WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 app or mini programs for locations and activity details.
Check the schedule before visiting
Not all competitions and activities run throughout the day.
Public viewing of the competitions is available from Sept 23 to 26:
Sept 23: 10 am–5 pm
Sept 24–26: 9 am–5 pm
Latest entry is at 4 pm each day.
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24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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2404940 24.09.2026 CET/CEST
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