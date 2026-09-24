gov / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 venue guide

24.09.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 opens on Sept 22, with the skill competitions running from Sept 23 to 26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), or NECC. What's at the NECC? Three major WorldSkills events will take place at the venue.



The 48th WorldSkills Competition: The competition brings together 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions to compete in 64 skill competitions across six sectors. The skill competitions are spread across eight halls: 1.1H, 1.2H, 2.1H, 3H, 4.1H, 5.1H, 6.1H, and 6.2H. WorldSkills Conference 2026: The conference will be held in Hall 4.2H from Sept 23 to 25. Policymakers, government officials, industry leaders, educators, and young people will discuss technical and vocational education and training, as well as skills development. WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Expo: The expo will run from Sept 23 to 26, with Hall 5.2H as its main venue. Visitors can watch skills demonstrations, try hands-on activities, and explore themed exhibitions. Tip: Pick the competition halls for the skills that interest you, then head to 5.2H for expo activities. Where to find the 64 skills 1. Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Hall 1.2H Welding

Mechanical Engineering CAD

Industrial Design Technology

Robot Systems Integration

Optoelectronic Technology

Electronics Hall 3H Industrial Mechanics

Industrial Control

Water Technology

Renewable Energy

Mechatronics

Industry 4.0 Hall 5.1H Additive Manufacturing

CNC Turning

CNC Milling

Chemical Laboratory Technology

Autonomous Mobile Robotics 2. Information and Communication Technology Hall 4.1H Cloud Computing

Software Testing

Cyber Security Hall 6.2H Mobile Applications Development

Software Applications Development

Web Technologies

IT Network Systems Administration

ICT Network Infrastructure 3. Construction and Building Technology Hall 1.1H Plastering and Drywall Systems

Concrete Construction Work

Landscape Gardening

Bricklaying Hall 1.2H Intelligent Security Technology Hall 2.1H Wall and Floor Tiling

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

Painting and Decorating

Plumbing and Heating

Electrical Installations

Digital Construction Hall 6.2H Cabinetmaking

Joinery

Carpentry 4. Transportation and Logistics Hall 3H Aircraft Maintenance

Automobile Technology

Rail Vehicle Technology Hall 5.1H Car Painting

Heavy Vehicle Technology

Autobody Repair

Unmanned Aerial Systems Hall 6.2H Logistics and Freight Forwarding 5. Creative Arts and Fashion Hall 4.1H Visual Merchandising

3D Digital Game Art Hall 6.1H Graphic Design Technology

Jewellery

Digital Interactive Media Design

Fashion Technology

Floristry 6. Social and Personal Services Hall 4.1H Cooking

Bakery

Patisserie and Confectionery

Restaurant Service Hall 6.1H Hairdressing

Beauty Therapy

Retail Sales

Health and Social Care

Dental Prosthetics

Hotel Reception Tip: A full bilingual list of the 64 skills and the competition map can be accessed by scanning the QR codes at the venue. Try-a-Skill activities are also available throughout the competition halls. Check the official WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 app or mini programs for locations and activity details. Check the schedule before visiting Not all competitions and activities run throughout the day. Public viewing of the competitions is available from Sept 23 to 26: Sept 23: 10 am–5 pm

Sept 24–26: 9 am–5 pm

Latest entry is at 4 pm each day. Click the link below to read the original article:





View original content to download multimedia: 24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

