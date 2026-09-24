Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center, New Landmark For Science, Cultural Tourism

|
EQS Newswire / 24/09/2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
BINZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – The Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center will open on Sept. 25, offering an immersive destination that combines aerospace science, cultural tourism, education and leisure. Visitors can explore space through interactive experiences while learning about the development of human spaceflight and China's achievements in aerospace.
|
| Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center
As a new hub for aerospace science and patriotic education in Binzhou, the center features a professional, systematic, and immersive aerospace science education system, making it a premier venue for youth study tours. Covering 9,456 square meters, with nearly 15,620 square meters of exhibition space, the center features a Visitor Service Center and five themed exhibition areas: Planet Paradise, Beyond the Dome, Interstellar Voyage, Touching the Stars and Mars Base.
|
| Binzhou Aerospace Exploration Center
Designed for visitors of all ages, the center will provide aerospace science education, immersive experiences, family activities and study tours, adding a new destination for science and cultural tourism in Binzhou.
Hashtag: #BinzhouInformationOffice
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: Binzhou Information Office
24/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Media archive at
MENAFN24092026004691010666ID1111710792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any
responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos,
licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues
related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment