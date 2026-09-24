Trustpilot / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Trustpilot Expands AI Discovery Suite With Dedicated Product Review Pages and New Brand Intelligence Tools

24.09.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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New features to help businesses improve product and location visibility, benchmark competitors, and turn customer feedback into action LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpilot, the world's largest open feedback platform, today launched new and expanded features to help businesses show up in AI search, including new dedicated Product Review Pages that give individual products their own public presence on Trustpilot. The launch also includes expanded Location Reviews, AI Search Market Insights, and a beta for Trustpilot AI, helping businesses improve visibility across products, locations, and brands, and gain insights to act on customer feedback.



"People use AI for more than brand discovery and trust, they also rely on it to compare brands, evaluate which products to buy, and which locations to visit," said Ciaran Dynes, Chief Product Officer at Trustpilot. "AI systems prioritize information that mirrors the natural logic of a purchasing decision: consumers want to know who sells a product, where to find it, and whether the service is reliable. Trustpilot's structured format gives AI systems the layered evidence required to make accurate recommendations. This compound relevance directly drives higher citation rates, giving businesses a distinct advantage every time a consumer asks AI to compare their options." Research by Seer Interactive found that Trustpilot was the most frequently cited review website across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Mode, and Gemini. The firm's latest analysis also found that brand citation visibility among businesses with dedicated Product Review Pages was 12 percentage points higher than among those relying on a company profile alone. Brand-level reputation is now only part of the equation: detailed product feedback can help individual items surface when shoppers ask AI what to buy, moving brands from general awareness into active consideration. "With AI Search Market Insights, businesses can see how often they appear in AI answers, how that compares with competitors, and how their visibility changes over time," Dynes added. "That makes it easier to spot gaps early and decide where to focus their review collection and customer-experience efforts." Together, Trustpilot's new and expanded tools help businesses collect and act on feedback at the product, location, and market level while tracking how they appear in AI search:

Product Reviews: Dedicated Product Review Pages make feedback about fit, quality, and performance available at the product level, helping individual items surface in AI comparison queries.

Location Reviews: Collect and manage reviews for individual stores or branches. New bulk-management tools and developer APIs help brands manage large networks, compare locations, and strengthen their presence in local and conversational search.

AI Search Market Insights: Compare how often AI platforms cite your Trustpilot profile versus competitors and identify gaps in AI visibility. Trustpilot AI (Beta): Available to Enterprise customers through a limited beta, the AI assistant and MCP service works within Slack, CRM platforms, and LLMs to draft review replies, explain customer-feedback trends and enable agentic workflows. This launch marks the second phase of Trustpilot's broader product roadmap for AI-driven commerce. The first phase introduced the "3Rs" framework-Recency, Relevance, and Ranking-along with tools for collecting current customer feedback, improving review collection, monitoring AI visibility, and unifying reputation insights. To learn more about Trustpilot's business offerings, visit. About Trustpilot Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple idea - that trust between people and businesses should be built on transparency, not guesswork. As the world's largest open customer feedback platform, Trustpilot is where people share their experiences and businesses respond in public. Home to more than 400 million reviews, Trustpilot helps people make more informed decisions, while giving businesses the insights and tools to build trust, grow and improve. We apply clear rules to every review and every business, combining advanced technology with human expertise to protect the integrity of the platform. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Trustpilot operates globally with offices across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.



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