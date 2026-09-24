Drugs Neither Punjab's Identity Nor Culture Or Tradition, Says BJP Leader Chugh

MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Sep 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' on Thursday received a welcome at the Lohgarh Sahib in Amritsar Central Assembly constituency, with participation from the youth.

Young participants wore yellow turbans inspired by 'Shaheed-e-Azam' Bhagat Singh and pledged to stay away from drugs and contribute to a drug-free Punjab.

The yatra subsequently proceeded from Lahori Gate towards Hall Gate, where it was also welcomed by a large gathering.

The participation sent a clear message that youth will choose sports, education, employment and nation-building over drugs.

Addressing the gathering, BJP MP Tarun Chugh said Punjab "is the land of the Gurus, service, sacrifice, valour, hard work and patriotism. Drugs are neither Punjab's identity nor its culture or tradition. Drugs are an attack on Punjab, and the people must come together for a decisive fight against this menace".

Chugh added that BJP President Nitin Nabin launched the yatra from Pathankot.

Subsequent yatras were launched from Fatehgarh Sahib by the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal from Fazilka and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda.

The four yatras are travelling through cities, villages, streets and settlements, directly engaging with people.

Under the leadership of State BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, the campaign seeks to turn public awareness into a mass movement.

Chugh said the youth at Lohgarh Sahib wearing yellow turbans and taking a pledge against drugs represented Punjab the BJP "wants to build. The hand that should hold a kabaddi trophy cannot be holding a syringe".

He added that the BJP's five-point resolve included a crackdown on drug traffickers and their networks, dismantling the supply chain, action against drug money and related assets, treatment and rehabilitation for the youth trapped in addiction, and participation of parents, teachers, religious institutions, doctors, sportspersons and social organisations.

He said the soil that produced Bhagat Singh cannot allow the drug mafia to decide the future of Punjab's youth.

The case of Manjit Kaur from Sultanpur Lodhi, who lost all five of her sons to drugs, reflects the devastating impact of the menace on families.

Chugh said the 106 drug overdose deaths recorded in Punjab in NCRB's 2024 data are not merely a number but the pain of 106 families.

"Punjab must now move from counting numbers to changing them."

Targeting the Bhagwant Singh Mann government, Chugh added that Punjab has heard enough deadlines, announcements and slogans.

"Mothers are still asking when their children will be saved. Governments run on results, not speeches, posters or deadlines. Punjab now needs action," he said.

He added that the BJP has fought serious challenges, including terrorism and Left Wing Extremism, with determination.

"The same resolve will now be brought to the campaign for a drug-free Punjab," he said.