Gujarat: Over 53,000 Anganwadis To Host 'Anganano Utsav' Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (IANS) More than 53,000 Anganwadis across Gujarat will host a special 'Anganano Utsav' programme between September 25 and October 3, with Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and helpers to be honoured for their work in child development and maternal and child health.

The programme is being organised as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', launched across the state to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life, according to a Gujarat BJP statement issued on Thursday.

As part of the programme, children attending Anganwadis will be given fruits and various kits.

The children's mothers will also be invited to participate and will receive information in simple language about various public welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

The BJP said the initiative aims to make families aware of available government facilities and help ensure welfare schemes reach families in need.

Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and helpers will be felicitated during the programme in recognition of their work in child development and maternal and child health.

The programme will also include various activities involving BJP leaders, elected public representatives, members of the party's women's wing and workers.

"The events would be held for one day at each of the more than 53,000 Anganwadis during the September 25-October 3 period," party leaders said.

According to the statement, the programme also aims to strengthen the focus on child development, nutrition, maternal and child health, and women's empowerment.

The announcement comes as the Gujarat BJP is organising a series of service-oriented and public welfare activities under the wider 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi completing 25 years in public life.